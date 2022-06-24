Plans approved for 55 student flats next to former Groucho’s record store in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Plans approved for 55 student flats next to former Groucho’s record store in Dundee

By Jake Keith
June 24 2022, 12.51pm
Designs for student flats (centre) next to Groucho's. Supplied by Crucible Developments
Designs for student flats (centre) next to Groucho's. Supplied by Crucible Developments

A bid to build 55 student flats on land next to former Dundee record store Groucho’s has been approved.

The building will be situated on a vacant brownfield site at the corner of the Nethergate and West Marketgait and includes two retail units.

It is connected to a wider development comprising of a new multi-million-pound BT call centre, housing 1,000 staff, which will be adjacent to the flats.

Construction will commence shortly — to tie in with the construction of the BT office — and will be completed in 2023.

The site for the flats sits next to the closed record store Groucho’s. Image: Google.

A previous plan to build 16 apartments, mostly two-bedrooms, was previously approved but the developers now have permission to create 55 studio apartments instead.

The Crucible Developments project is designed to meet housing demand for students attending the city’s two universities, which are just a stone’s throw away from the site.

A spokesperson said: “Crucible Developments is delighted to receive planning consent for the development on the corner of Nethergate and West Marketgait which completes our proposals for our Greenmarket development.”

Proposal will tie in with Waterfront masterplan

A planning statement submitted by Savills, on behalf of the firm, says the plan will “enhance” the wider £1 billion Waterfront development.

It states: “Overall, the proposals would make a positive contribution to the ongoing regeneration of the wider area, delivering high-quality purpose-built student accommodation, with ground-floor commercial space by utilising a prominent brownfield gateway site which is highly accessible to a range of users.”

The design shows how the flats (in the centre right) could look . Supplied by Crucible Developments.

Drawings by architects HAUS show how the four-storey block could look.

The site has been the subject of numerous plans in the past including a hotel, offices, a bar and a cinema – but those developments have never come to fruition.

Longstanding record store Groucho’s was once such a popular business it became a tourist attraction in its own right.

Iconic Groucho’s store remains untouched

Vinyl lovers would travel from across the UK to flick through the huge collection amassed over several decades by owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

It was a favourite of The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green and Lenny Henry.

The shop shut in 2019 when Mr Brodie died due to illness aged 65, and despite plans to resurrect it as a bar/restaurant, it remains shuttered.

Abandoned Dundee furniture store could become student housing in new planning bid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]