Tributes to Bankfoot Scottish country dancer Doreen Coghlan

By Chris Ferguson
June 24 2022, 1.00pm
Doreen Coghlan.
Doreen Coghlan.

Tributes have been paid by the Scottish country dancing fraternity to Doreen Coghlan of Perthshire, who has died aged 89.

She participated in Scottish country dancing around the east of Scotland from her teenage years until the start of lockdown.

Dance club members from Pitlochry to Clackmannashire have contacted Doreen’s family with their memories and condolences.

Remembered

Lesley Ross of the Alva club said Doreen will be remembered on the first night of its summer dancing timetable.

Doreen played a big part in community life in Bankfoot. She worked on local farms then was employed at Nicoll Brothers kilt and sporran makers and at local mills.

She had a strong faith and was deeply involved in church life in the village, later as a volunteer cleaner.

Early days

Doreen was born near Elgin to forester Sandy Rose and his wife Mary.

Her father rose to become a head forester and was awarded an MBE for his work.

Doreen was educated at Spynie Primary School and attended Avis Secondary School until the family moved to Bankfoot when she was 14 after her father returned from service in the Second World War.

Mr Rose became head forester at Ledmore Nurseries where he remained until he retired in the 1970s.

Working life

Doreen left school a 14 and worked in a number of jobs in Bankfoot moving first to Stanley Mill and then Luncarty Mill to work on textiles.

In 1950 she met her future husband, Patrick Coghlan, a joiner and carpenter. After he returned from National Service with the RAF in Cyprus, the couple married in 1956 and had four sons, Brian, Kevin, Martin and Russell.

Sorrow

Sadly, her son Russell and her husband died within the space of a few weeks in in 2004, a loss that deeply affected Doreen but her Christian faith sustained her.

Throughout her life, Doreen was passionate about Scottish country dancing,

During the summer she would attend two or three meetings a week in village halls across Perthshire, Angus, Fife, Stirling and Clackmannashire.

Lesley Ross of the Alva club said: “Doreen, and her friend Dorothy, were at the dances for as long as I can remember. We will remember a few absent friends at the first evening of our summer dancing.”

Enthusiasm

June Templeton of Pitlochry described Doreen as an enthusiastic and supportive dancer, while Pat Fraser of Blairgowrie Ericht said she will be greatly missed.

Jane Rattray of Scone said: “Doreen was very enthusiatic and always went out of her way to help new members. At dance classes in Bankfoot, Doreen always made tea and supplied the biscuits.”

Mo Rutherford of Perth said Doreen loved dancing and drove herself and provided transport to others to attend various venues each week.

Favourite

At the end of Doreen’s funeral, the final tune to be played will be her favourite dance reel, Shiftin Bobbins by Roy Clowes. Whenever it was played she always got up to dance.

Doreen’s funeral will take place at Perth crematorium on Tuesday, June 28 at 2pm.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

