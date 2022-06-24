Death warning as school holiday ‘spike’ in rail trespassing expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Death warning as school holiday ‘spike’ in rail trespassing expected

By Jamie McKenzie
June 24 2022, 1.00pm
Post Thumbnail

British Transport Police have warned parents about a potential “spike” in railway trespassing during the school holidays after reports across Scotland surged by a fifth in a year.

Force chiefs said there were 1,969 trespass incidents in 2021/22 compared to 1,632 recorded in the previous year.

On one occasion a 16-year-old boy filmed social media videos of himself dancing on the tracks in Fife.

Youths have also thrown stones at carriages, damaged shelters, let off fire extinguishers and sprayed graffiti in 778 incidents of vandalism – a 22% rise from the year prior.

BTP is urging parents to teach their children about the dangers of the railway ahead of the school summer holidays.

School holidays spike

British Transport Police Inspector, Michael Magee, said: “The railway is not a playground.

“Every time someone steps onto the track they are putting themselves at risk of serious, life-changing injury.

“We tend to see a spike in cases of juvenile-related trespass and anti-social behaviour during the school holidays.

“This summer we are urging parents and carers to have that conversation with their children to ensure they are aware of the dangers of the railway.

“Safety is our top priority and we’re asking that we all speak to our loved ones to prevent further damage or serious injury.”

Common problem in Fife

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh were delayed in May due to trespassers on the line between Burntisland and Aberdour.

Police confirmed two boys were traced near the railway line and nobody was injured.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy admitted in court trespassing on the lines at Rosyth railway station and acting threateningly at Aberdour station.

The teenager pled guilty to being in dangerous proximity to rail lines and repeatedly running and dancing across the lines.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he stated he had filmed himself acting in this way for social media.

A sheriff opted to remit the case to the children’s panel.

Last summer, transport police issued a warning not to play on railway tracks in Rosyth.

On July 7 2021 a train driver spotted two young people on the line behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Just days later, another driver saw a young woman climb on to the tracks at Rosyth station to recover a bag.

On July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen on the line in the Burntisland area.

Instant death

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous – trains take a long time to stop and anyone struck by one will suffer serious injury or worse.

“The railway is also full of hidden dangers – like overhead power lines which can carry up to 25,000 volts and kill instantly.”

Specific messages to share with children include:

  • never trying to anticipate when the next train is due, as timetables are subject to change and only show passenger services rather than freight trains which can run at any time and reach 100mph.
  • Overhead cables are also powered by electricity 24/7.
  • Trespass is illegal and anyone caught could face up to £1,000 fine and be left with a criminal record.

BTP and Network Rail run a hard-hitting safety campaign – You Vs Train, which highlights the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]