Death warning as school holiday ‘spike’ in rail trespassing expected

British Transport Police have warned parents about a potential “spike” in railway trespassing during the school holidays after reports across Scotland surged by a fifth in a year.

Force chiefs said there were 1,969 trespass incidents in 2021/22 compared to 1,632 recorded in the previous year.

On one occasion a 16-year-old boy filmed social media videos of himself dancing on the tracks in Fife.

Youths have also thrown stones at carriages, damaged shelters, let off fire extinguishers and sprayed graffiti in 778 incidents of vandalism – a 22% rise from the year prior.

BTP is urging parents to teach their children about the dangers of the railway ahead of the school summer holidays.

School holidays spike

British Transport Police Inspector, Michael Magee, said: “The railway is not a playground.

“Every time someone steps onto the track they are putting themselves at risk of serious, life-changing injury.

“We tend to see a spike in cases of juvenile-related trespass and anti-social behaviour during the school holidays.

“This summer we are urging parents and carers to have that conversation with their children to ensure they are aware of the dangers of the railway.

“Safety is our top priority and we’re asking that we all speak to our loved ones to prevent further damage or serious injury.”

Common problem in Fife

Trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh were delayed in May due to trespassers on the line between Burntisland and Aberdour.

Police confirmed two boys were traced near the railway line and nobody was injured.

Earlier this year, a 16-year-old boy admitted in court trespassing on the lines at Rosyth railway station and acting threateningly at Aberdour station.

The teenager pled guilty to being in dangerous proximity to rail lines and repeatedly running and dancing across the lines.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he stated he had filmed himself acting in this way for social media.

A sheriff opted to remit the case to the children’s panel.

Last summer, transport police issued a warning not to play on railway tracks in Rosyth.

On July 7 2021 a train driver spotted two young people on the line behind Asda in Dunfermline.

Just days later, another driver saw a young woman climb on to the tracks at Rosyth station to recover a bag.

On July 13 two 10-year-olds were seen on the line in the Burntisland area.

Instant death

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous – trains take a long time to stop and anyone struck by one will suffer serious injury or worse.

“The railway is also full of hidden dangers – like overhead power lines which can carry up to 25,000 volts and kill instantly.”

Specific messages to share with children include:

never trying to anticipate when the next train is due, as timetables are subject to change and only show passenger services rather than freight trains which can run at any time and reach 100mph.

Overhead cables are also powered by electricity 24/7.

Trespass is illegal and anyone caught could face up to £1,000 fine and be left with a criminal record.

BTP and Network Rail run a hard-hitting safety campaign – You Vs Train, which highlights the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway.