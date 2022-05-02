Railway line trespassers in Fife cause delays between Edinburgh and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Railway line trespassers in Fife cause delays between Edinburgh and Aberdeen

By Katy Scott
May 2 2022, 5.03pm Updated: May 2 2022, 9.05pm
All lines are closed at Aberdour due to the disruption.
All lines are closed at Aberdour due to the disruption.

All railway lines were closed at Aberdour due to trespassers on Monday afternoon, causing delays between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

ScotRail confirmed services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen were altered and delayed due to people trespassing on the line between Burntisland and Aberdour in Fife.

Services between Edinburgh and Perth were also impacted by the disruption.

Two boys traced by police

Police have confirmed two boys were traced neared the railway line and that nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

ScotRail tweeted to inform passengers that all lines had reopened at around 5:30pm.

Passengers were warned of some further delays as the firm worked on getting services back up and running to schedule.

Customers can use the National Rail real-time journey checker to find out if their journey has bene affected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Monday, 2 May, police received a report of concern for two youths in the Aberdour Road area of Burntisland.

“Officers attended and traced the boys near the railway line. No one was injured and the incident is now resolved.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier