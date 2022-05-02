Dundee man in ‘disbelief’ as car worth just £800 stolen from driveway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man has told of his “disbelief” after his 17-year-old car, worth just £800, was stolen from his driveway.

Police are hunting for the person responsible for taking the silver Nissan Almera from Upper Constitution Street overnight between Friday and Saturday.

David Smart, 67, a retired NHS Tayside lab assistant, says he believes it may have been stolen for its parts – as it has little monetary value.

He said: “You would think someone would be stealing a Range Rover or a Mercedes, not a 2005 Nissan Almera.

Car has new tyres and exhaust

“That is what I’m more in disbelief about – it’s just a transporter for my two dogs, Kye and Katy.

“It just got its MOT in March and has four new tyres and an exhaust, so maybe there is some value in that.

“I’m in a block of flats on Upper Constitution Street and we have a private driveway.

“No other cars were targeted so I can only assume this has been an opportunistic thief.”

Wandering streets in search for stolen Nissan

David reported the theft to police on Saturday morning and is warning people to be vigilant about the security of their vehicles.

He added: “I have been walking around the streets to see if it has maybe been abandoned but there has been no sign of it.

“The other headache is getting this sorted now via the insurance company.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A silver Nissan Almera, registration ST55DHC, was stolen from a parking area in Upper Constitution Street, Dundee, between 10.30pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

“If you have any information, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1082 of April 30.”