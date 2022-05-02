Dundee United season ticket sales surpass 4,000 as Tangerine army sign up for potential European adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee United season ticket sales surpass 4,000 as Tangerine army sign up for potential European adventure

By Alan Temple
May 2 2022, 5.20pm Updated: May 2 2022, 6.25pm
Impressive backing
Dundee United have sold more than 4,000 season tickets for next term as supporters gear up for a potential return to Europe.

The tally is higher than at the same point last year, with fans flocking to secure their seats during the loyalty period, which expired on Sunday.

Early bird sales will commence on Tuesday, May 3, with boss Tam Courts vowing to ‘reward’ the paying punters.

United are edging ever-closer to a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds for the 2022/23 campaign following a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

The Tangerines are four points ahead of the Steelmen and three ahead of Ross County.

United have a superior goal difference to both.

It would take an almighty collapse for United to plummet back down to sixth; the only way they would miss out on Europe.

Courts
Appreciative: Courts

Courts told the club’s official website: “We want to reward the fans for the backing they have given us.

“The key message to the players is that everything we do right now is an investment in next season.

“We want to come back for pre-season knowing that we have, hopefully, finished fourth and secured European football.

“That is a huge incentive and motivation for everyone at this football club.”

