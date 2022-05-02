Dundee United season ticket sales surpass 4,000 as Tangerine army sign up for potential European adventure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have sold more than 4,000 season tickets for next term as supporters gear up for a potential return to Europe.

The tally is higher than at the same point last year, with fans flocking to secure their seats during the loyalty period, which expired on Sunday.

Early bird sales will commence on Tuesday, May 3, with boss Tam Courts vowing to ‘reward’ the paying punters.

United are edging ever-closer to a spot in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds for the 2022/23 campaign following a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

The Tangerines are four points ahead of the Steelmen and three ahead of Ross County.

United have a superior goal difference to both.

It would take an almighty collapse for United to plummet back down to sixth; the only way they would miss out on Europe.

Courts told the club’s official website: “We want to reward the fans for the backing they have given us.

“The key message to the players is that everything we do right now is an investment in next season.

“We want to come back for pre-season knowing that we have, hopefully, finished fourth and secured European football.

“That is a huge incentive and motivation for everyone at this football club.”