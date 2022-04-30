Tam Courts pinpoints ‘colossal’ Dundee United performer as Tannadice boss makes ‘tombola’ quip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts hailed makeshift midfielder Charlie Mulgrew following a gutsy, standout showing in Dundee United’s crucial 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

Mulgrew, 37, was deployed in the engine room due to injuries to Kevin McDonald, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and the ongoing unavailability of Calum Butcher.

The former Scotland and Celtic star even played through the pain barrier — nursing a hamstring knock — to turn in a super display alongside Dylan Levitt and the outstanding Archie Meekison.

“Charlie is 37 years old and I think the last time he played central midfield was probably for Scotland five or six years ago,” noted Courts. “It was a calculated risk.

“But that’s where we are, with the availability of players.

“Even when it might seem like it’s a bit of a tombola, everything we try to do is calculated! Charlie gave us real balance.

“It was a measured performance and his experience in the middle of the park was a big part of the reason we got the victory.

“He was actually struggling with his hamstring but he wanted to stay on.

“We asked him to be controlled. He did that, and Charlie and Dylan [Levitt] held the midfield well.”

Must-win

Indeed, man-of-the-match Levitt notched the only goal of the game in the first period, albeit United rode their luck a little as Ross Tierney and Kaiyne Woolery rattled the woodwork.

Nevertheless, the victory sees United move four points ahead of the Steelmen, with a vastly superior goal difference.

Given fourth and fifth place in the Premiership both earn a place in Europe, the Tangerines are almost there. Fans can tentatively dust off their passports.

“This was definitely one of the first games that we said, ‘that’s a must-win game’,” added Courts. “It was important to maintain fourth position and really heighten the chances of us finishing in one of the European spots.”

Fearless

And Courts was full of praise for the three academy graduates who shone for the Terrors, Meekison, Lewis Neilson and Ross Graham — describing the latter as ‘colossal’.

“Archie [Meekison] is similar to Lewis Neilson, in that a lot of our younger players are very confident in their abilities and assured,” he continued.

“Lewis, at 18, actually had his first victory in a tangerine shirt on Saturday.

“They all have a fearless mentality.

“Ross Graham was colossal, particularly in the second half. He showed real moments of leadership.”

Meanwhile, Courts is hopeful Marc McNulty will recover in time to be in contention to face Rangers next weekend despite limping off following a nasty collision with Liam Smith.