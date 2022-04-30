Tam Courts pinpoints ‘colossal’ Dundee United performer as Tannadice boss makes ‘tombola’ quip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tam Courts pinpoints ‘colossal’ Dundee United performer as Tannadice boss makes ‘tombola’ quip

By Alan Temple
April 30 2022, 6.14pm Updated: May 1 2022, 2.36am
Delight: Courts

Tam Courts hailed makeshift midfielder Charlie Mulgrew following a gutsy, standout showing in Dundee United’s crucial 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

Mulgrew, 37, was deployed in the engine room due to injuries to Kevin McDonald, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and the ongoing unavailability of Calum Butcher.

The former Scotland and Celtic star even played through the pain barrier — nursing a hamstring knock — to turn in a super display alongside Dylan Levitt and the outstanding Archie Meekison.

“Charlie is 37 years old and I think the last time he played central midfield was probably for Scotland five or six years ago,” noted Courts. “It was a calculated risk.

Mulgrew’s afternoon looked in doubt at one point

“But that’s where we are, with the availability of players.

“Even when it might seem like it’s a bit of a tombola, everything we try to do is calculated! Charlie gave us real balance.

“It was a measured performance and his experience in the middle of the park was a big part of the reason we got the victory.

“He was actually struggling with his hamstring but he wanted to stay on.

“We asked him to be controlled. He did that, and Charlie and Dylan [Levitt] held the midfield well.”

Must-win

Indeed, man-of-the-match Levitt notched the only goal of the game in the first period, albeit United rode their luck a little as Ross Tierney and Kaiyne Woolery rattled the woodwork.

All smiles: Levitt, right, following his goal

Nevertheless, the victory sees United move four points ahead of the Steelmen, with a vastly superior goal difference.

Given fourth and fifth place in the Premiership both earn a place in Europe, the Tangerines are almost there. Fans can tentatively dust off their passports.

“This was definitely one of the first games that we said, ‘that’s a must-win game’,” added Courts. “It was important to maintain fourth position and really heighten the chances of us finishing in one of the European spots.”

Fearless

And Courts was full of praise for the three academy graduates who shone for the Terrors, Meekison, Lewis Neilson and Ross Graham — describing the latter as ‘colossal’.

“Archie [Meekison] is similar to Lewis Neilson, in that a lot of our younger players are very confident in their abilities and assured,” he continued.

“Lewis, at 18, actually had his first victory in a tangerine shirt on Saturday.

‘Colossal’ Graham, in numbers (T=Tackles, WT=Won Tackles, I=Interceptions, C=Clearances)

“They all have a fearless mentality.

Ross Graham was colossal, particularly in the second half. He showed real moments of leadership.”

Meanwhile, Courts is hopeful Marc McNulty will recover in time to be in contention to face Rangers next weekend despite limping off following a nasty collision with Liam Smith.

