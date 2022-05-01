3 Dundee United talking points: Analysing a Dylan Levitt masterclass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United supporters can tentatively look out the passports.

A nerve-shredding 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Saturday saw Tam Courts’ men open up a four-point gap to the Steelmen.

They are three ahead of Ross County, who drew at Hearts.

United have a superior goal difference to both.

Fourth place could yet come down to a nervy final day shoot-out in Dingwall against County.

However, it would take an almighty collapse for United to plummet back down to sixth; the only way they would miss out on Europe.

Courier Sport analyses the talking points from a crucial afternoon at Tannadice.

The Dylan Levitt Show

Levitt has been a revelation for Dundee United. That much is clear. The on-loan Manchester United playmaker makes the Terrors tick.

The Tangerines’ record without him pales in comparison to when he is fit and pulling the strings.

Even by his own influential standards, the Wales international was sensational against Motherwell; man of the match by the length of Tannadice Street.

Levitt made 13 final third entries — more than any other player.

He enjoyed 82 touches — more than any other player.

Levitt made 55 accurate passes — more than any other player, and more passes than any Motherwell player even attempted.

He made 18 passes in the final third — more than any United player.

He put in seven crosses. Only Motherwell’s Connor Shields bettered that tally.

Levitt also won possession on 12 occasions — more than any other player on the pitch and double his nearest rival in the United side, Ross Graham.

And there was the small matter of Levitt notching the winner. His fifth goal of the campaign came with the aid of a big deflection, but followed a slick passing move. Needless to say, he was at the heart of it.

In a campaign of admirable artistry, Saturday’s showing was a masterpiece.

Tam Courts deserves credit for finding a winning formula

Courts must bear the slings and arrows of criticism when things don’t go right for United. Such is the job. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and all that.

Throw away too many leads?

Don’t create enough chances?

Becoming increasingly porous?

All have been semi-regular refrains despite United securing a creditable top-six finish.

So, it is only fair that Courts takes the plaudits for masterminding a pivotal victory in difficult circumstances.

With no Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes, Kevin McDonald and Calum Butcher for various reasons — and for varying lengths of times — crafting a competitive midfield, in particular, was no mean feat.

Courts’ decision to put Charlie Mulgrew in the engine room was inspired.

Archie Meekison was given the nod in something akin to a No.10 role; the teenager was superb.

Lewis Neilson, starting for the first time since January, was excellent at the back.

Dylan Levitt's deflected goal earned Dundee United a 1-0 victory over Motherwell which puts them in a commanding position for a European place 🌍 pic.twitter.com/qRFCUi2CdO — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 30, 2022

Courts made some ballsy calls — the reaction to the United starting line-up on Twitter told a story — and got the job done.

Benjamin Siegrist earns cathartic clean sheet

By his own formidable benchmark, Benji Siegrist hasn’t been at his best in the last couple of months.

He made one clear blunder in United’s 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat against Celtic in March, spilling a routine Daizen Maeda cross into the path of Georgios Giakoumakis.

The Swiss stopper’s performance in the recent 2-2 draw against Dundee left something to be desired, flapping at a cross for Danny Mullen’s goal before misjudging Charlie Adam’s whipping, swerving leveller.

Even against Hearts, one might expect an in-form Siegrist to thwart Ellis Simms’ winner, which was rifled in at his near post.

Indeed, despite much of United’s success being built upon stoic foundations, they had not kept a clean sheet in the Premiership since a 2-0 win against Motherwell on February 9.

So, Saturday’s shut-out against the same opposition was most welcome. Back to basics.

And Siegrist underlined his worth with an instinctive late save to deny Ross Tierney from point-blank range; a massive moment.