In numbers: Alarming Dundee United pattern is put under the microscope as Tam Courts seeks answers for ‘Million Dollar question’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

In numbers: Alarming Dundee United pattern is put under the microscope as Tam Courts seeks answers for ‘Million Dollar question’

By Alan Temple
April 25 2022, 10.00am Updated: April 25 2022, 11.00am
Liam Boyce equalises for Hearts at Dundee United.
Liam Boyce equalises for Hearts at Dundee United.

When Dylan Levitt danced through a static Hearts defence to give Dundee United the lead on Sunday, it should have provided the perfect platform for a crucial victory.

The Jambos’ first-team stars had been given additional time off following their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs. They only reported for training on Thursday.

Stephen Kingsley, Andy Halliday and Craig Halkett all missed out through injury.

Ellis Simms was only fit enough for the bench — albeit he would make a match-winning contribution.

Even United boss Tam Courts candidly confessed after the 3-2 defeat that he had felt conditions were ‘begging for us to go and put them [Hearts] to the sword’.

Ginnelly finds the net to make it 2-1.

Instead, United blew their advantage. Goals from Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly turned the game on its head. Although Ryan Edwards levelled with a scorcher from distance, Simms sealed the victory for the capital club.

Another three points dropped from a winning position. All too familiar. And Courts knows it.

Devastating deja vu

When the Tannadice boss made reference to a ‘recurring theme’, he wasn’t kidding.

The frequency with which United have thrown away leads over the past two months has been little short of remarkable.

Taking the Tangerines’ 1-1 draw with Rangers on February 20 as a starting point, United have opened the scoring within the first half-hour in six of their last eight Premiership matches.

United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Livingston after taking the lead.

Ross Graham against Rangers; Marc McNulty against Aberdeen; Liam Smith against Livingston; Ross Graham against Hibernian; Nicky Clark against Dundee; Dylan Levitt against Hearts.

That is to be applauded.

The Terrors have shown an ability to burst from the blocks, create opportunities and break the deadlock.

They have held the lead at some point in all eight of those games.

Yet, the only victory Courts’ charges have to show for their endeavours in that time is a stirring 2-1 triumph at St Mirren. On that occasion, McNulty’s 96th-minute winner left little scope for the Buddies to recover.

Sixteen points have been dropped from winning positions in those eight games.

That is more than twice as many as any other side, with Dundee (seven), Hibernian and St Mirren (both six) coming next.

It should, however, be noted that many teams — particularly those at the wrong end of the table — would struggle to get near United’s tally because they have not found themselves in winning positions with the same regularity.

The Million Dollar question

It is a maddening pattern for watching Arabs and, while his tone can rarely be described as anything other than measured, one that Courts is clearly aware of.

Skipper, and goalscorer, Edwards debriefs with boss Courts.

The Tannadice gaffer has sought to clarify that he is not telling his players to sit back and protect slender advantages.

He has repeatedly lamented a failure to go for the jugular and put games to bed.

Following defeat against the Jambos, he rued an inability to ‘be brave, fearless, take some risks’ and ‘push home our authority’.

So, is the issue mental? Tactical? A self-fulfilling prophecy as history repeats?

Asked directly why United find it so tough to press home an advantage, Courts added: “That’s the million dollar question.”

Indeed.

And, as the race for Europe reaches its denouement, finding an answer has become a pressing priority.

Tam Courts outlines ‘recurring themes’ as Dundee United slip to ‘naive’ Hearts defeat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier