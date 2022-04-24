Dundee United 2-3 Hearts: Tangerines blow chance to take stranglehold on 4th as Levitt and Edwards wondergoals prove futile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 2-3 Hearts: Tangerines blow chance to take stranglehold on 4th as Levitt and Edwards wondergoals prove futile

By Alan Temple
April 24 2022, 5.03pm Updated: April 25 2022, 9.44am
Ginnelly finds the net to make it 2-1
Ginnelly finds the net to make it 2-1

Dundee United wasted a golden opportunity to strengthen their grip on fourth spot in the Premiership as Hearts ran out 3-2 winners at Tannadice.

United opened the scoring courtesy of a sensational solo effort by Dylan Levitt, only for goals by Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly either side of the break to turn the contest on its head.

Another moment of inspiration, this time from Ryan Edwards, brought a see-saw affair back to 2-2.

However, Ellis Simms lashed home the decisive goal in the closing stages.

United remain in fourth spot after Motherwell and Ross County lost to Rangers and Celtic, respectively, this weekend.

However, a wonderful chance to extend their lead over both European rivals was blown.

A whirlwind start

United exploded from the blocks.

Nicky Clark nodded inches wide of the post after 55 seconds, with the striker almost taking full advantage of a skewed Ross Graham header.

Clark was then denied by a super Craig Gordon save following an incisive run and delivery by Tony Watt.

But from the next wave of attack, United claimed the lead their early endeavours merited.

Watt slipped a neat pass to Levitt, who nutmegged Peter Haring, shimmied past Alex Cochrane and slid a stylish low shot past Craig Gordon. Magical stuff from the Welsh wizard.

United fans hail Dylan Levitt

Hearts’ first signs of life came when Aaron McEneff flashed a shot over the bar.

Benji Siegrist maintained United’s lead with a splendid save to deny Liam Boyce following an excellent through-pass by Barrie McKay.

Parity restored

Charlie Mulgrew was the Tangerines’ hero when Siegrist could only fist a looping delivery into the path of Ginnelly.

However, the winger’s volley was spectacularly diverted clear by Mulgrew.

Boyce bundles home the leveller

After knocking on the door for the latter part of the first half, the Jambos finally breached United’s resistance as a low cross by Nathaniel Atkinson was bundled home by Boyce.

Ginnelly almost belied a tight angle to complete the turnaround after the break, but his low drive struck the post and deflected to safety.

The Englishman was causing havoc for the United defence and he forced another sharp save from Siegrist with a powerful shot.

Ginnelly notched the goal his performance deserved as Hearts claimed the lead. The ex-Preston wide-man latched on to a raking Cochrane pass, rounded Siegrist and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Frantic finale

Kieran Freeman  stung the palms of Gordon as United attempted to climb off the canvas.

Edwards lashes home a fire-cracker

Edwards, left with a broken nose in the last meeting between the sides, then landed a sucker-punch on the visitors.

The United captain arrowed home a daisy-cutter from distance after being found by Smith; his fourth goal of the campaign.

However, it would count for nothing, much like his effort in the 5-2 defeat at Tynecastle in November.

Simms collected a pass from Barrie McKay on the break and made light work of a prohibitive angle to slam a high effort beyond Siegrist.

Tam Courts outlines ‘recurring themes’ as Dundee United slip to ‘naive’ Hearts defeat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier