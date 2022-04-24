Dundee United 2-3 Hearts: Tangerines blow chance to take stranglehold on 4th as Levitt and Edwards wondergoals prove futile

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United wasted a golden opportunity to strengthen their grip on fourth spot in the Premiership as Hearts ran out 3-2 winners at Tannadice.

United opened the scoring courtesy of a sensational solo effort by Dylan Levitt, only for goals by Liam Boyce and Josh Ginnelly either side of the break to turn the contest on its head.

Another moment of inspiration, this time from Ryan Edwards, brought a see-saw affair back to 2-2.

However, Ellis Simms lashed home the decisive goal in the closing stages.

United remain in fourth spot after Motherwell and Ross County lost to Rangers and Celtic, respectively, this weekend.

However, a wonderful chance to extend their lead over both European rivals was blown.

A whirlwind start

United exploded from the blocks.

Nicky Clark nodded inches wide of the post after 55 seconds, with the striker almost taking full advantage of a skewed Ross Graham header.

Clark was then denied by a super Craig Gordon save following an incisive run and delivery by Tony Watt.

But from the next wave of attack, United claimed the lead their early endeavours merited.

Watt slipped a neat pass to Levitt, who nutmegged Peter Haring, shimmied past Alex Cochrane and slid a stylish low shot past Craig Gordon. Magical stuff from the Welsh wizard.

Hearts’ first signs of life came when Aaron McEneff flashed a shot over the bar.

Benji Siegrist maintained United’s lead with a splendid save to deny Liam Boyce following an excellent through-pass by Barrie McKay.

Parity restored

Charlie Mulgrew was the Tangerines’ hero when Siegrist could only fist a looping delivery into the path of Ginnelly.

However, the winger’s volley was spectacularly diverted clear by Mulgrew.

After knocking on the door for the latter part of the first half, the Jambos finally breached United’s resistance as a low cross by Nathaniel Atkinson was bundled home by Boyce.

Ginnelly almost belied a tight angle to complete the turnaround after the break, but his low drive struck the post and deflected to safety.

The Englishman was causing havoc for the United defence and he forced another sharp save from Siegrist with a powerful shot.

Ginnelly notched the goal his performance deserved as Hearts claimed the lead. The ex-Preston wide-man latched on to a raking Cochrane pass, rounded Siegrist and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Frantic finale

Kieran Freeman stung the palms of Gordon as United attempted to climb off the canvas.

Edwards, left with a broken nose in the last meeting between the sides, then landed a sucker-punch on the visitors.

The United captain arrowed home a daisy-cutter from distance after being found by Smith; his fourth goal of the campaign.

However, it would count for nothing, much like his effort in the 5-2 defeat at Tynecastle in November.

Simms collected a pass from Barrie McKay on the break and made light work of a prohibitive angle to slam a high effort beyond Siegrist.