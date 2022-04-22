Dylan Levitt eyes Dundee United and Wales double as Manchester United ‘dream’ burns bright under Erik ten Hag

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seal European football with Dundee United.

Book Wales’ place at the World Cup.

Earn a new contract with Manchester United.

It is a mouth-watering checklist for Dylan Levitt as the Tannadice loan star approaches a potentially career-defining six weeks.

His deal with the Red Devils expires in the summer but the appointment of Erik ten Hag is a fascinating twist as his future hangs in the balance. The classy midfielder remains in regular contact with Old Trafford chiefs.

Levitt knows helping to cement fourth spot for United — a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round — would do his chances of an extension no harm.

“With the new manager [ten Hag] going in at United, hopefully I’ll get a chance,” said Levitt.

“My contract is up in the summer and it hasn’t been spoken about. Hopefully, I will hear something in the next few weeks.

“I still keep in touch with boys at United frequently and they are excited about the new manager. When you hear a new manager is coming in, it gives a buzz about the place.

“I’d love to be able to go back and make an impact — it’s everyone’s dream to do that.”

He added: “However, I need to focus on the here and now, and that’s Dundee United. To get European football, we will have to go up another level and play with confidence and no fear.

“Everyone knows how big it would be to take the club back to Europe, for the players and the fans.”

Dragons dream

As well as his club commitments — which continue with the visit of Hearts on Sunday — Wales’ monumental June schedule will provide another platform on which the playmaker can stake his claim.

The Dragons face Poland in the Nations League before hosting either Scotland or Ukraine for a place at Qatar 2022. A clash with Belgium is then sandwiched between fixtures against the Netherlands during a packed fortnight.

Levitt already boasts 10 caps and is expected to be part of the group.

“We have some big games in June and, with five games in fourteen days, it’ll be a real test,” continued Levitt. “But it could also be a chance to kick on.

“If I can be involved and get some minutes, I’ll try to express what I can do. Hopefully after that, Man Utd will be in touch.”

Learning curve

Tam Courts lavished praise on Levitt this week, contending that his performances in training suggest there is even more to come from the Denbighshire native during the run-in.

Given he is already a firm fans’ favourite and the creative heartbeat of the United side, that is a tantalising prospect for the Arabs.

And Levitt readily admits that previous unsuccessful loan spells with Charlton Athletic and Croatian cracks Istra steeled him for success at Tannadice.

“No matter what happens, coming to Dundee United will always be a massive part of my career,” lauded Levitt.

“I came here to play games, get experience and play in front of full crowds at Celtic Park and Ibrox — massive stadiums; to build confidence and express myself.

“I had other loans which were not great. There weren’t as enjoyable but you still learn from them.

“For example, going to a country like Croatia — living by yourself and not many English speakers — was a real learning experience.

“There are lessons off the pitch and on the training pitch. How you prepare and react to things is a big part of the game. When you’re not playing as much, you still pick things up and learn how to deal with a lot of different situations.

“It sets you up for the future. That paid off for me coming here. I knew from day one I had to be at it to make an impact.”

He added: “I still want to get better every single day. That goes on forever.”