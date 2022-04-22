Nothing bold or bizarre from St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson who prioritises focus and form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Nothing bold or bizarre from St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson who prioritises focus and form

By Eric Nicolson
April 22 2022, 10.26pm
Mark McGhee and Callum Davidson.
Mark McGhee and Callum Davidson.

Mark McGhee has turned the heating down and cut back on his portions to get into the right frame of mind for Saturday’s big game at Dens Park.

And his Dundee players have challenged their manager to go naked for the week if they claim the three points needed to restore hope of Premiership survival.

There’s nothing as bizarre or bold coming out of Perth, however.

For St Johnstone boss, Callum Davidson, focus and form are more important than soundbites and psychology.

“I’ll be going to home to relax and have a gin if we win – that’s all I’ll be doing!” he said after learning about McGhee’s talk of taking his clothes off.

“Mark is a character – I know him well. But we haven’t concentrated on his comments much.

“From our point of view, what I’ve done is show the players the form guide and reiterate what we have achieved in the last few months.

“We were five points behind Dundee at one stage. Now we are five in front of them and six behind St Mirren and Aberdeen.

“So over the last 12 games our form has been pretty good.

“We are up there with Ross County and teams like that.

“So we need to continue what we are doing, be focused, determined and disciplined.”

McGhee will have his own reasons for shaking things up in the build-up to the first match after the split.

But Davidson doesn’t feel the need to break with routine.

“When we were successful last season we didn’t change too much and we’re not doing that now either,” he said.

“We are very positive.

“The players are in a good frame of mind and have the belief they can win all five remaining games.

“It will be tough because each fixture is a dangerous one, but if we perform how we can then we’re able to take something from every game.

“The goal is to stay in the league and we have five games to do that.

“This is a big game for us, we want to increase the gap to 12th and put pressure on the teams above us.

“We have been in this relegation fight since January. We have performed well under pressure.

“It’s not a case we have just found ourselves in a relegation fight suddenly. We knew it in January and have responded to it.

“I have been there before with teams who got dragged into it late on and you don’t know how to respond.

“What we’ve had is we knew we were in the fight and challenged ourselves to respond.

“If we can win this weekend and drag a couple of other teams into it then we’ll be delighted.”

