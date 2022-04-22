Is this the perfect time for Dundee United to face Hearts?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Is this the perfect time for Dundee United to face Hearts?

By Alan Temple
April 22 2022, 12.30pm Updated: April 22 2022, 10.05pm
Courts discusses the Hearts challenge
Tam Courts reckons Hearts’ Scottish Cup exploits could be a double-edged sword for Dundee United.

The Jambos saw off city rivals Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden last weekend, securing their spot in the May final against Rangers.

It also sealed a Europa League playoff round place for the capital club.

Robbie Neilson’s men are destined to finish third in the Premiership and, while desperate to retain momentum, that end-of-season showpiece against the Gers undoubtedly looms large.

In addition, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday limped off against the Hibees, leaving them doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Tannadice.

Asked whether this could be the perfect time to face Hearts — against whom Dundee United have lost twice and played out a 2-2 draw this season — Courts said: “It’s a good time to play Hearts for a couple of different reasons.

“Firstly, because it means we are in the top six. That’s the main thing. Secondly, it’s been three exciting games we’ve played against Hearts previously.

“But if the question is coming from a place of them being on the back of a semi-final and having a couple of injuries, that would tell you it could be a good time to face Hearts.

“However, they will also try to use that situation to their advantage. Everyone is playing for a cup final place now. That’s real motivation.

“The key thing for us is to focus on ourselves.

Courts, right, watches Hearts claim victory at Hampden

“We are at home, there will be a big crowd and we’ve pushed them really close in the majority of games we’ve played this season.

“Now it’s an opportunity to get that first victory against them.”

‘A different flavour’

With Kevin McDonald ‘touch and go’ due to a slight knock, Calum Butcher unavailable, and Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both long-term absentees, Courts has a midfield conundrum to tackle.

“We’ve got a few options, with a couple of the younger players — Chris Mochrie, Archie Meekison — training really well,” revealed Courts.

“Liam Smith has served us really well in there, too.”

Meekison is highly-rated at Tannadice

Asked whether those potential opportunities for Mochrie and Meekison could be indicative of more younger players being given a chance in the coming weeks, Courts continued: “I do think so, but that will be on merit.

“Over the last period of time, they’ve been training well and pushing hard.

“The teams we have picked have essentially been to get us over the line [into the top six].

“Now that we are there, we are looking at ways to give the team a fresh impetus and uncover something that will give us a different flavour.”

