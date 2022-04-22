Is this the perfect time for Dundee United to face Hearts?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts reckons Hearts’ Scottish Cup exploits could be a double-edged sword for Dundee United.

The Jambos saw off city rivals Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden last weekend, securing their spot in the May final against Rangers.

It also sealed a Europa League playoff round place for the capital club.

Robbie Neilson’s men are destined to finish third in the Premiership and, while desperate to retain momentum, that end-of-season showpiece against the Gers undoubtedly looms large.

In addition, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday limped off against the Hibees, leaving them doubtful for Sunday’s trip to Tannadice.

"It 𝐢𝐬 goal of the season" Strong words from @LiamSmith_29 on his wonderstrike against the Jambos last time out

Asked whether this could be the perfect time to face Hearts — against whom Dundee United have lost twice and played out a 2-2 draw this season — Courts said: “It’s a good time to play Hearts for a couple of different reasons.

“Firstly, because it means we are in the top six. That’s the main thing. Secondly, it’s been three exciting games we’ve played against Hearts previously.

“But if the question is coming from a place of them being on the back of a semi-final and having a couple of injuries, that would tell you it could be a good time to face Hearts.

“However, they will also try to use that situation to their advantage. Everyone is playing for a cup final place now. That’s real motivation.

“The key thing for us is to focus on ourselves.

“We are at home, there will be a big crowd and we’ve pushed them really close in the majority of games we’ve played this season.

“Now it’s an opportunity to get that first victory against them.”

‘A different flavour’

With Kevin McDonald ‘touch and go’ due to a slight knock, Calum Butcher unavailable, and Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett both long-term absentees, Courts has a midfield conundrum to tackle.

“We’ve got a few options, with a couple of the younger players — Chris Mochrie, Archie Meekison — training really well,” revealed Courts.

“Liam Smith has served us really well in there, too.”

Asked whether those potential opportunities for Mochrie and Meekison could be indicative of more younger players being given a chance in the coming weeks, Courts continued: “I do think so, but that will be on merit.

“Over the last period of time, they’ve been training well and pushing hard.

“The teams we have picked have essentially been to get us over the line [into the top six].

“Now that we are there, we are looking at ways to give the team a fresh impetus and uncover something that will give us a different flavour.”