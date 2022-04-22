COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland closure plans may be mirrored across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland closure plans may be mirrored across the country

By The Courier
April 22 2022, 12.35pm
St Monans Church may be sold off or leased as part of Church of Scotland closure plans. Photo: Shutterstock.
The Kirk is going through a period of radical change.

The decline in congregations had been apparent long before Covid restrictions brought indoor religious observance to a dead halt.

Thankfully those restrictions have now been lifted and regular worship has recommenced. But it is clear that the Church of Scotland is not the same organisation it was when we went into the pandemic.

The number of ministers coming through the ranks to fill vacant pulpits is another longstanding issue.

But the Kirk is also reviewing and streamlining its estate.

More than 150 people attended a meeting in St Fillan’s church Aberdour to discuss a Church of Scotland closure plan.

In Fife alone more than 50 Church of Scotland properties are currently being considered for closure and potential disposal.

That’s more than a third of all of the organisation’s buildings in the Kingdom.

And Fife is not alone.

If change comes at the levels suggested here, it will not only have an impact on the immediate church congregations.

Entire communities will feel the winds of change within the Kirk.

