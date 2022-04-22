COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland closure plans may be mirrored across the country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Kirk is going through a period of radical change.

The decline in congregations had been apparent long before Covid restrictions brought indoor religious observance to a dead halt.

Thankfully those restrictions have now been lifted and regular worship has recommenced. But it is clear that the Church of Scotland is not the same organisation it was when we went into the pandemic.

The number of ministers coming through the ranks to fill vacant pulpits is another longstanding issue.

But the Kirk is also reviewing and streamlining its estate.

In Fife alone more than 50 Church of Scotland properties are currently being considered for closure and potential disposal.

That’s more than a third of all of the organisation’s buildings in the Kingdom.

And Fife is not alone.

If change comes at the levels suggested here, it will not only have an impact on the immediate church congregations.

Entire communities will feel the winds of change within the Kirk.