Dundee House: What has caused at least 80 radiators to spring leaks at council HQ?

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 22 2022, 1.16pm Updated: April 22 2022, 2.34pm
The heating system at Dundee House needs a major overhaul.
At least 80 radiators have sprung leaks at Dundee City Council’s HQ as part of a major failure of the building’s heating system, it has emerged.

New documents have revealed the extent of the problem at Dundee House – which is set to cost the local authority more than £1 million to put right.

It comes as the council is also facing significant bills for the repair of the Olympia swimming pools and to repair a roofing blunder, with the cost of all three likely to exceed £10m.

What has caused the heating problem?

Repairs are needed because of the type of pipework used during the construction of Dundee House between 2009 and 2011, which cost £34m.

The pipes – make of thin-walled carbon steel – have corroded, leading to six failures and 80 radiators leaking at “random” points throughout the building.

Robin Presswood, executive director of city development, says the “premature” failure of this type of pipework has been found in NHS and university buildings across the UK, including during the construction of Belfast Royal Infirmary in 2013.

NHS Wales has also highlighted the issue to other British boards.

Robin Presswood

Mr Presswood’s report to councillors said: “This material was widely specified and increasingly installed across the industry after its introduction in the late 1990s as it offered health and safety, cost and programming benefits over previously favoured alternatives.

“Due to the lighter nature of the material and its simplified installation method, it reduced site risks by eliminating the need for welding and hot works.

“However, the construction industry has become aware that thin walled carbon steel was not as robust as mild steel and some other alternatives.

Thin-walled carbon steel requires very specific and stringent controls during transportation, storage, installation, commissioning and maintenance regimes, to avoid the development of performance and quality issues, in particular internal pipe corrosion.”

Similar system in several council buildings

It has also emerged that a similar heating system is in place in “a number of premises across the estate”.

However, council chiefs are confident that no immediate action is needed.

Meanwhile, a review is also taking place of other materials used in the construction of Dundee House.

The heating work, which has already been approved, will set taxpayers back an estimated £1-1.2m – a cost that has come under fire from opposition councillors.

It will be replaced over the summer period while demand is low.

