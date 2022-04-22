Spring jab and massive queues – Friday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK & World

Spring jab and massive queues – Friday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
April 22 2022, 2.24pm Updated: April 22 2022, 2.26pm
Margaret Keenan, 92, receives her spring Covid-19 booster shot at University Hospital Coventry. Mrs Keenan, known as Maggie, was the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture via PA.
Margaret Keenan, 92, receives her spring Covid-19 booster shot at University Hospital Coventry. Mrs Keenan, known as Maggie, was the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. Picture via PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference in Delhi, on the last day of his two day trip to India. Picture via PA.
Ukraine’s Olena Starikova in the Women’s Sprint Qualification during day two of the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow. Picture via PA.
Juggler Robert Gallagher-Lyall during a photocall in Circus Lane in Edinburgh ahead of Cirqulation: Future, Scotland’s Circus Cabaret Night at Assembly Roxy this weekend. Picture via PA.
Freight lorry queues continue at The Port of Dover in Kent as P&O Ferries services remain suspended. Picture via PA.
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks off of Air Force One. Picture via AP.
Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Vasi Ullah Mosque in Prayagraj, India. Picture via AP.
French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen reacts as she campaigns at a street market Friday, April 22, 2022 in Etaples, northern France. Picture via AP.
A member of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Phoenix Crew dig at burning roots as another crew member searches for smoke in Division Alpha of the Tunnel Fire while looking for hot spots. Picture via AP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier