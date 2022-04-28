Calum Butcher’s season is OVER as Dundee United manage ‘private matter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Calum Butcher’s season is OVER as Dundee United manage ‘private matter’

By Alan Temple
April 28 2022, 6.46pm Updated: April 29 2022, 9.56am
Butcher has played more than 100 games for United
Tam Courts has confirmed that Calum Butcher will not play for Dundee United again this season due to a ‘private matter’.

The combative midfielder has not featured for the Tangerines since completing the full 90 minutes in their 2-1 victory at St Mirren on March 19.

Butcher, 31, has been sidelined for subsequent encounters against Hibs, Dundee and Hearts, with United reluctant to publicly expand on the reasons for his absence.

It is understood Butcher returned late from a trip abroad during the last international hiatus.

And the former Mansfield and Burton Albion will remain unavailable for selection in the final four Premiership games of the season.

Butcher in action against Killie

“The club has maintained a stance that is was a private matter with Calum,” said Courts. “It is likely to be the same stance going forward.

It is unlikely we will see Calum for the rest of the season.

“He has served the club really well and it has been a private matter that is being managed by the football club.

“Unfortunately, he won’t play for us between now and the end of the season.”

Butcher has made 134 appearances over two spells with United, finding the net six times.

He is contracted to the Terrors until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further year.

However, Courts’ revelation must cast doubt over his long-term future at Tannadice.

Tony Watt issued goal challenge while Tam Courts backs Dundee United to handle Calum Butcher absence

