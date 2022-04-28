Calum Butcher’s season is OVER as Dundee United manage ‘private matter’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts has confirmed that Calum Butcher will not play for Dundee United again this season due to a ‘private matter’.

The combative midfielder has not featured for the Tangerines since completing the full 90 minutes in their 2-1 victory at St Mirren on March 19.

Butcher, 31, has been sidelined for subsequent encounters against Hibs, Dundee and Hearts, with United reluctant to publicly expand on the reasons for his absence.

It is understood Butcher returned late from a trip abroad during the last international hiatus.

And the former Mansfield and Burton Albion will remain unavailable for selection in the final four Premiership games of the season.

“The club has maintained a stance that is was a private matter with Calum,” said Courts. “It is likely to be the same stance going forward.

“It is unlikely we will see Calum for the rest of the season.

“He has served the club really well and it has been a private matter that is being managed by the football club.

“Unfortunately, he won’t play for us between now and the end of the season.”

Butcher has made 134 appearances over two spells with United, finding the net six times.

He is contracted to the Terrors until the summer of 2023, with the option of a further year.

However, Courts’ revelation must cast doubt over his long-term future at Tannadice.