PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – United's Euro crunch and Dee heading doon By George Cran April 28 2022, 2.54pm The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph. The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again with more goings-on in the City of Discovery. But, is any of it positive? Dundee are down in the dumps after they failed to win their must-win game while Dundee United lost out to the Jambos. So, are the Dark Blues heading down? And what are United's chances this weekend in the race for European football? The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. The Twa Teams lads do their best to answer those questions – and have a natter about United's summer plans and Dundee's big anniversary. In the hotseat this week is host Tom Duthie, joined by the usual crew of George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.