Tam Courts addresses Alan Forrest rumours as boss delivers Dundee United recruitment latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts addresses Alan Forrest rumours as boss delivers Dundee United recruitment latest

By Alan Temple
April 27 2022, 10.24pm Updated: April 28 2022, 6.13am
'Pro-active': Courts
'Pro-active': Courts

Tam Courts is adamant Dundee United are yet to formally table any offers for summer signings — despite pursuing a ‘proactive’ approach to strengthening their squad.

The Tannadice boss was part of a recruitment meeting earlier this week as the Tangerines plan for their 2022/23 campaign.

United have been strongly credited with an interest in Livingston winger Alan Forrest, with some rumours even suggesting that the 25-year-old was weighing up a deal.

Hearts are also thought to be in the running for his signature, while Livi boss David Martindale recently acknowledged that Forrest is unlikely to extend his stay with the Lions.

Asked about persistent links to Forrest, Courts was reluctant to be drawn on a player who remains contracted to another club.

However, he said: “The one thing I can say on that, having left a recruitment meeting on Tuesday, is that we haven’t made any formal pre-contract offers to any players.

Forrest, right, has also been linked with a summer switch to Hearts

“There will be players who are of interest and we will be speaking to agents and representatives.

“Because we have a little bit more of a lead-in time, we are definitely being proactive with our recruitment.”

‘Full package’

Courts’ immediate focus is on maximising the potential of his current squad ahead of a fraught final four fixtures.

And he is determined to strike a balance between United’s attacking impetus and a recent porous streak — shipping five goals in their last two games — ahead of the visit of Motherwell.

“Over the last three or four weeks, we’ve really focused on how we can get this team scoring goals and creating chances,” continued Courts.

United shipped two goals against Dundee and three against Hearts

“Before that, the stats would tell you we weren’t creating an abundance of chances, albeit the chances we do create tend to be good ones.

“This week, it’s about focusing on the full package and being a team that prioritises clean sheets, defends its own box well and can score goals at the other end.”

Courts also addressed United’s sequence of dropping 16 points from winning positions in their last eight Premiership matches, urging his players to show ‘fearlessness’ when nursing a lead.

“We are starting games very well and have proved we can get in front,” added Courts. “It is certainly not an instruction from the coaching team for us to be passive or sit on a lead.

“We are trying to help the players understand what needs to happen in the next part of matches, in terms of game management and staying on the front foot.

“It’s important to make good decisions on the ball, which helps the team build rhythm and confidence.

“We want this team to play with a fearlessness and go after the second and third goal — that’s when we’re at our best.”

Tam Courts wants Ross Graham to play ‘100 to 150’ games for Dundee United as boss hails SFWA Young Player of the Year nominee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]