Tam Courts addresses Alan Forrest rumours as boss delivers Dundee United recruitment latest

Tam Courts is adamant Dundee United are yet to formally table any offers for summer signings — despite pursuing a ‘proactive’ approach to strengthening their squad.

The Tannadice boss was part of a recruitment meeting earlier this week as the Tangerines plan for their 2022/23 campaign.

United have been strongly credited with an interest in Livingston winger Alan Forrest, with some rumours even suggesting that the 25-year-old was weighing up a deal.

Hearts are also thought to be in the running for his signature, while Livi boss David Martindale recently acknowledged that Forrest is unlikely to extend his stay with the Lions.

Asked about persistent links to Forrest, Courts was reluctant to be drawn on a player who remains contracted to another club.

However, he said: “The one thing I can say on that, having left a recruitment meeting on Tuesday, is that we haven’t made any formal pre-contract offers to any players.

“There will be players who are of interest and we will be speaking to agents and representatives.

“Because we have a little bit more of a lead-in time, we are definitely being proactive with our recruitment.”

‘Full package’

Courts’ immediate focus is on maximising the potential of his current squad ahead of a fraught final four fixtures.

And he is determined to strike a balance between United’s attacking impetus and a recent porous streak — shipping five goals in their last two games — ahead of the visit of Motherwell.

“Over the last three or four weeks, we’ve really focused on how we can get this team scoring goals and creating chances,” continued Courts.

“Before that, the stats would tell you we weren’t creating an abundance of chances, albeit the chances we do create tend to be good ones.

“This week, it’s about focusing on the full package and being a team that prioritises clean sheets, defends its own box well and can score goals at the other end.”

Courts also addressed United’s sequence of dropping 16 points from winning positions in their last eight Premiership matches, urging his players to show ‘fearlessness’ when nursing a lead.

Dundee Utd have taken the lead in the opening 30 mins in 6 of their last 8 league games. They've led at 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 in all 8. They've won just ONE of them, dropping 16 points from winning positions. 🆕️ Solving 'a Million Dollar question' 👇https://t.co/d2IqE2kKKB pic.twitter.com/HKq2xZnuBX — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 25, 2022

“We are starting games very well and have proved we can get in front,” added Courts. “It is certainly not an instruction from the coaching team for us to be passive or sit on a lead.

“We are trying to help the players understand what needs to happen in the next part of matches, in terms of game management and staying on the front foot.

“It’s important to make good decisions on the ball, which helps the team build rhythm and confidence.

“We want this team to play with a fearlessness and go after the second and third goal — that’s when we’re at our best.”