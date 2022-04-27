Dundee boss Mark McGhee backs keeper Ian Lawlor after criticism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists it is “too easy” to blame goalkeeper Ian Lawlor for Shaun Rooney’s equaliser at the weekend.

Midway through the second half at Dens Park, the Dark Blues were defending their one goal lead as they searched for a crucial victory.

With five points separating the bottom two sides and only four further matches to play, it was imperative Dundee beat their Tayside opponents to keep survival hopes alive.

A simple corner kick, though, breached their defence as Rooney rose highest in the six-yard box to grab a share of the points.

The finger of blame was pointed at goalkeeper Lawlor after he was blocked off in the middle.

Collective responsibility

But McGhee says there was more to the concession than just that.

“I think it’s unfair to blame Ian and I certainly don’t blame him,” the Dens boss said.

“It’s too easy to just blame the keeper when you have players who are supposed to mark the opposition and could have done better.

“I don’t know what he could have done when someone is backing into him.

“It’s about everyone taking responsibility, it’s a collective thing.

“Everyone has to take the responsibility – how did they get the corner? What happened leading up to it?

“You can trace it as far back as you like.

“It’s important to take responsibility. I love teams where nobody cares who gets the credit, they want other players to score, to do well and it’s about supporting your mates.

“The same thing should happen in reverse, I think it’s great when people take responsibility and want to accept that.

“That’s important.”