Tam Courts wants Ross Graham to play ‘100 to 150’ games for Dundee United as boss hails SFWA Young Player of the Year nominee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts wants Ross Graham to play ‘100 to 150’ games for Dundee United as boss hails SFWA Young Player of the Year nominee

By Alan Temple
April 26 2022, 10.24pm Updated: April 27 2022, 9.12am
Ross Graham has made a big impact at Dundee United this year
Ross Graham has made a big impact at Dundee United this year

Tam Courts has challenged in-form Dundee United defender Ross Graham to become a Tannadice centurion.

The 21-year-old was shortlisted for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association (SFWA) Young Player of the Year award on Tuesday morning.

Graham will battle it out with Nathan Patterson, Stephen Welsh, Josh Doig and Calvin Ramsey for the prize.

Graham’s nomination underlines the remarkable progress he has made since returning from an unsuccessful loan spell at Dunfermline in January.

Since then, the boyhood Arab has made 14 appearances, scored two goals and found the net on his Scotland under-21 debut against Kazakhstan in March.

The nomination a fantastic achievement for Ross,” lauded Courts.

“He came back here [from Dunfermline] and was probably a little bit unsure about where his future lay, in the short-term.

“So, to then watch his trajectory, performances and those big moments has been terrific. There have been so many positives over the last few months for Ross.

“He is now in a position where he is part of a playing squad that can get us into Europe.”

100 Club

Graham’s emergence comes mere months after Kerr Smith, another precocious centre-back, joined Aston Villa for a few which could rise to £2 million.

Indeed, United have made no secret of their desire to create a conveyor belt of young talent.

While not ignorant of the realities of modern football, Courts is in no rush to see Graham go anywhere, insisting the sky is the limit for his development at Tannadice.

Impressed: Courts

“We were always clear on where Ross’ trajectory was heading,” continued Courts.

“He was probably disappointed to be going out on loan, particularly when he was seeing younger centre-backs getting opportunities.

“But we were always of the mind that he was a centre-half we saw playing 100 to 150 games for United. That will hopefully ring true.

“We understand that the market will naturally be looking at any player who is 6ft3ins, balanced with his left-foot and has a strong mentality — but we believe there is a lot of development still to come with Ross.

“The next four games will give him even more of a platform to show a different side of his character, mentality and quality.

“At this stage of the season, when there is a little more pressure to deliver, it will be another question for Ross — as well as all of our players and the coaching staff — to answer. It’s a challenge to relish.”

Ross Graham nominated for major award as Dundee United stopper does battle with Celtic, ex-Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibs stars

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]