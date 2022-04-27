Kevin McDonald fitness update as Dundee United gear up for crucial Premiership clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin McDonald fitness update as Dundee United gear up for crucial Premiership clash

By Alan Temple
April 27 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 27 2022, 4.50pm
Return? McDonald
Return? McDonald

Kevin McDonald has returned to Dundee United training ahead of their crucial Premiership showdown against Motherwell.

The Scotland internationalist was a notable absentee for Sunday’s 3-2 defeat against Hearts, with his experience and composure sorely missed as the Jambos took control of the contest.

Given United boss Tam Courts was already without Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Calum Butcher, his midfield options were visibly limited.

Teenager Chris Mochrie made his first start since Boxing Day and was later replaced by fellow gifted youngster Archie Meekison.

However, McDonald — who has made eight appearances since joining the Tangerines in February — looks set to ease Courts’ selection headache after playing through the pain barrier in Tuesday’s session.

Ready to answer the call: McDonald

He is expected to build up his fitness in subsequent days with a view to featuring against the Steelmen.

And Courts believes McDonald’s return is testament to the guts and gumption of the player — and the importance of the fixture.

“Kevin was back on the training pitch on Tuesday,” said Courts.

“He still wasn’t moving great at that stage of the week, but he is just so determined to be involved.

“He did carry out the full session and was probably holding a little bit back.

“Because we are a little light on numbers — missing Pete Pawlett, Ian Harkes, Max Biamou — we’ve got to find the right options and team selection.”

‘The players recognise the importance of this week’

Courts added: “It’s so pleasing for me to see a player of Kev’s calibre, pedigree and experience ask to be a part of things, despite not being 100 per cent [fit] at this stage of the week.

“He is willing to push himself through the pain barrier, just to see where he is.

“Those are the signs you want from the squad during the week; it lets you know that the players recognise the importance of this week.”

Currently occupying fourth spot in the Premiership, Dundee United lead Motherwell by one point in the race for European football.

Tam Courts wants Ross Graham to play ‘100 to 150’ games for Dundee United as boss hails SFWA Young Player of the Year nominee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]