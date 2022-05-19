Construction starts on new Dundee offices for 1,000 BT staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Construction starts on new Dundee offices for 1,000 BT staff

By Rob McLaren
May 19 2022, 12.35pm Updated: May 20 2022, 8.03am
BT Dundee
The plans for new BT offices at Greenmarket, Dundee.

“It’s a positive time of regeneration in Dundee and we’re thrilled to be part of that story.”

The chief executive of BT Enterprise has hailed a multi-million-pound investment in new offices at Dundee Waterfront.

Construction has officially started on the West Marketgait development that will house the telecommunications firm’s city workforce of almost 1,100 staff.

What are the Dundee BT plans?

The new building, at the rear of former record shop Groucho’s, will have what designers describe as a ‘street landscape’.

This is areas for workers to socialise while enjoying great views over Dundee and the River Tay.

An artist’s impression of the new BT Dundee office development.

The project is being developed by Crucible Developments and built by Ogilvie Construction with the help of its young apprentices.

The schedule is for the building to be completed by 2024.

Dundee a key location for BT

The investment is seen as a huge vote of confidence in Dundee by BT, one of the city’s largest employers.

Rob Shuter, chief executive of BT Enterprise, said: “We want to create a better environment for our people and recognise the way of working has changed.

“BT is a very flexible workplace even before the pandemic.

“The new office will be open plan with hot desking and plenty of space for collaboration.”

Rob Shuter, chief executive of BT Enterprise, and Kate Forbes MSP at the Greenmarket site for the new BT offices.

Mr Shuter oversees a workforce of around 12,000 in his division of BT, which serves businesses.

He said Dundee is a key location for BT, which carries out several functions.

Teams based in Dundee include those providing customer service support to consumer and small business customers.

“It’s a multi-disciplinary site and there is a good stock of local talent for us,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that BT can come in and be the final piece of the puzzle at Dundee Waterfront with this investment in a new building.”

Long history in city

BT staff currently work from offices in Ward Road, which opened in 1976.

In summer 2020, BT identified Dundee as one of its key locations and its intention to provide a “future-fit” workplace.

The current BT Dundee office in Ward Road.

The Dundee investment is part of BT’s Better Workplace Programme, described as the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

Kate Forbes, cabinet secretary for finance and economy, visited the Dundee site today.

She said: “This represents another key milestone in Dundee’s £1 billion economic regeneration.

“The state-of-the-art facility will provide nearly 1,000 quality jobs.

Breaking ground at the BT Dundee development.

“This latest investment reinforces Dundee’s standing as a centre of technological excellence with a highly skilled workforce.”

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]