Construction starts on new Dundee offices for 1,000 BT staff

“It’s a positive time of regeneration in Dundee and we’re thrilled to be part of that story.”

The chief executive of BT Enterprise has hailed a multi-million-pound investment in new offices at Dundee Waterfront.

Construction has officially started on the West Marketgait development that will house the telecommunications firm’s city workforce of almost 1,100 staff.

What are the Dundee BT plans?

The new building, at the rear of former record shop Groucho’s, will have what designers describe as a ‘street landscape’.

This is areas for workers to socialise while enjoying great views over Dundee and the River Tay.

The project is being developed by Crucible Developments and built by Ogilvie Construction with the help of its young apprentices.

The schedule is for the building to be completed by 2024.

Dundee a key location for BT

The investment is seen as a huge vote of confidence in Dundee by BT, one of the city’s largest employers.

Rob Shuter, chief executive of BT Enterprise, said: “We want to create a better environment for our people and recognise the way of working has changed.

“BT is a very flexible workplace even before the pandemic.

“The new office will be open plan with hot desking and plenty of space for collaboration.”

Mr Shuter oversees a workforce of around 12,000 in his division of BT, which serves businesses.

He said Dundee is a key location for BT, which carries out several functions.

Teams based in Dundee include those providing customer service support to consumer and small business customers.

“It’s a multi-disciplinary site and there is a good stock of local talent for us,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that BT can come in and be the final piece of the puzzle at Dundee Waterfront with this investment in a new building.”

Long history in city

BT staff currently work from offices in Ward Road, which opened in 1976.

In summer 2020, BT identified Dundee as one of its key locations and its intention to provide a “future-fit” workplace.

The Dundee investment is part of BT’s Better Workplace Programme, described as the largest workplace improvement and consolidation scheme of its type ever undertaken in the UK.

Kate Forbes, cabinet secretary for finance and economy, visited the Dundee site today.

She said: “This represents another key milestone in Dundee’s £1 billion economic regeneration.

“The state-of-the-art facility will provide nearly 1,000 quality jobs.

“This latest investment reinforces Dundee’s standing as a centre of technological excellence with a highly skilled workforce.”