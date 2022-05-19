Disruption during roadworks on M90 and main road through Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Disruption during roadworks on M90 and main road through Bridge of Earn

By Emma Duncan
May 19 2022, 1.00pm Updated: May 19 2022, 2.15pm
Muirmont Bridge at Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.
Muirmont Bridge at Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.

Drivers will face some disruption on the M90 and the main road through Bridge of Earn during roadworks lasting nearly three months.

Work is being done in the coming weeks to Muirmont Bridge.

The bridge passes over the A912 and is located between the town’s off-slip and on-slip roads from the motorway.

Costing £300,000, the work will see the bridge’s bearings replaced over 11 weeks.

Parts of the A912 and M90 will be affected by the work.

  • M90: Closed in both directions for about 15 minutes at a time on the nights of June 13 and July 14 at junction nine, between the motorway slip roads.
  • A912: One lane closed under the bridge for the whole project.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This essential maintenance project at M90 Muirmont Bridge will help to ensure that the structure remains in a safe working condition for many years to come.

The work affects the M90 at Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.
The work affects the M90 at Bridge of Earn. Image: Google.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and motorists and has been planned to help ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out this essential maintenance project on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Tayside and Fife rail passengers hit as ScotRail announces emergency timetable

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier