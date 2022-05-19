Disruption during roadworks on M90 and main road through Bridge of Earn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers will face some disruption on the M90 and the main road through Bridge of Earn during roadworks lasting nearly three months.

Work is being done in the coming weeks to Muirmont Bridge.

The bridge passes over the A912 and is located between the town’s off-slip and on-slip roads from the motorway.

Costing £300,000, the work will see the bridge’s bearings replaced over 11 weeks.

Parts of the A912 and M90 will be affected by the work.

M90: Closed in both directions for about 15 minutes at a time on the nights of June 13 and July 14 at junction nine, between the motorway slip roads.

Closed in both directions for about 15 minutes at a time on the nights of June 13 and July 14 at junction nine, between the motorway slip roads. A912: One lane closed under the bridge for the whole project.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This essential maintenance project at M90 Muirmont Bridge will help to ensure that the structure remains in a safe working condition for many years to come.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and motorists and has been planned to help ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out this essential maintenance project on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”