Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at ‘huge discount’

A Kinross-shire hotel is to go up for auction at a “huge discount”.

The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort is set to go under the hammer as the owners look to “ensure auction sale”.

It has previously been up for sale for £425,000 but has had its price slashed by £125,000.

The reasons for the sale are unknown.

The hotel comes with a large public bar and a restaurant on the ground floor that is licensed to sell alcohol and hot food.

Upstairs there is a second restaurant served by a small bar that has been used for pool.

A large commercial kitchen serves both restaurants.

The six bedrooms can be found in the upper levels of the hotel.

Retail potential could generate around £2,500 per month – generating a 10% yield based on an asking price of £300,000.

The hotel currently produces an income of around £5,000 per calendar month.

Outside there is a covered beer garden that could be perfect for the summer months.

The hotel is currently listed on Prime Property Auctions with a guide price of £300,000.

It will be up for live auction on May 23.

