Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at ‘huge discount’

A Kinross-shire hotel is to go up for auction at a “huge discount”.
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort is set to go under the hammer as the owners look to “ensure auction sale”.
It has previously been up for sale for £425,000 but has had its price slashed by £125,000.
The reasons for the sale are unknown.
The hotel comes with a large public bar and a restaurant on the ground floor that is licensed to sell alcohol and hot food.
Upstairs there is a second restaurant served by a small bar that has been used for pool.
A large commercial kitchen serves both restaurants.
The six bedrooms can be found in the upper levels of the hotel.
Retail potential could generate around £2,500 per month – generating a 10% yield based on an asking price of £300,000.
The hotel currently produces an income of around £5,000 per calendar month.
Outside there is a covered beer garden that could be perfect for the summer months.
The hotel is currently listed on Prime Property Auctions with a guide price of £300,000.
It will be up for live auction on May 23.
