Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at ‘huge discount’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at ‘huge discount’

The price has been slashed by £125,000.

By Kieran Webster
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A Kinross-shire hotel is to go up for auction at a “huge discount”.

The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort is set to go under the hammer as the owners look to “ensure auction sale”.

It has previously been up for sale for £425,000 but has had its price slashed by £125,000.

The reasons for the sale are unknown.

The main bar.
The main bar. Image: Prime Property Auctions.
Another view of the bar at Thistle Hotel
The large bar is open to the public. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the restaurants.
There are two restaurants at the Thistle. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The hotel comes with a large public bar and a restaurant on the ground floor that is licensed to sell alcohol and hot food.

Upstairs there is a second restaurant served by a small bar that has been used for pool.

A large commercial kitchen serves both restaurants.

Another view of the main restaurant.
Another view of the main restaurant. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The commercial kitchens.
The commercial kitchen. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the restaurants being used for pool.
One of the restaurants has been used as a space for pool. Image: Prime Property Auctions
One of the bedrooms at the hotel.
There are six bedrooms at the hotel. Image: Prime Property Auctions

The six bedrooms can be found in the upper levels of the hotel.

Retail potential could generate around £2,500 per month – generating a 10% yield based on an asking price of £300,000.

The hotel currently produces an income of around £5,000 per calendar month.

Another bedroom at Thistle Hotel.
Another bedroom at Thistle Hotel. Image: Prime Property Auctions
A beer garden next to the hotel.
A beer garden outside the hotel. Image: Prime Property Auctions
There are covered seats in the beer garden. Image: Prime Property Auctions
The beer garden is perfect for the summer weather. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Outside there is a covered beer garden that could be perfect for the summer months.

The hotel is currently listed on Prime Property Auctions with a guide price of £300,000.

It will be up for live auction on May 23.

Elsewhere, in Pitlochry, the “UK’s first vegan hotel” has gone on the market for nearly £1million.

More from Perth & Kinross

Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains
Katie Hopkins
Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre.
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre reopens after skip fire
Keith Scott has been traced.
Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced 'safe and well'
Kenmore village shop, at end of row of pretty whitewashed cottages
Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Part of Perth's Tay Street may remain closed until 2025
Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade has issued a notice to extend the pilot plan to Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Successful domestic abuse pilot scheme extended to Perth Sheriff Court
Aberfeldy post master Seenithamby Sujeevan standing next to his post office counter
Aberfeldy Post Office re-launch in new location with longer opening hours

Conversation