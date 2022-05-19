Murdo Fraser ‘missed key opportunities’ to raise local issues at Holyrood for Rangers final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Murdo Fraser ‘missed key opportunities’ to raise local issues at Holyrood for Rangers final

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has been accused of missing "key opportunities" to raise issues for his constituents at Holyrood so he could watch Rangers play in the Europa League final in Seville.
By Derek Healey
May 19 2022, 1.22pm Updated: May 20 2022, 6.18am
Photo of Derek Healey
Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSPs Dean Lockhart and Murdo Fraser pictured in Seville.

The politician was criticised for “deserting” his duties on Wednesday after it emerged he skipped parliament due to a midweek trip for the Eintracht Frankfurt clash.

Mr Fraser, who is pictured with fellow Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Dean Lockhart in Seville, previously criticised Nicola Sturgeon for a trip to the United States to meet with officials.

The Tory MSP was not present at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday for a session of portfolio questions on Scotland’s Covid recovery.

He would normally be expected to attend as the opposite number to Covid recovery secretary John Swinney and as chair of the coronavirus committee at Holyrood.

Murdo Fraser’s general question for Thursday was ‘not lodged’

Mr Fraser was also selected to ask a general question at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday but records show this was “not lodged”.

He could have asked the question remotely but it appears he elected not to do so.

MSP accused of ‘sheer hypocrisy’

Perth and North Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “The sheer hypocrisy of Murdo Fraser has been laid bare for all to see.

“Two key opportunities to advocate for his constituents in parliament have now been missed.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire.

“The ultimate irony is how he talked down the first minister being in the US on official business on the very same week he was too busy getting selfies in the Seville sun to speak up for Mid Scotland and Fife.

“No one grudges his desire to see his team play in Europe – but to fail to turn up to parliament, especially when it can be done virtually, will not be forgotten quickly by those he represents.”

Spokesman claims ‘double standards’

A spokesman for Mr Fraser accused the SNP of “breathtaking” double standards.

“They didn’t criticize the then UK minister and leader of the House of Commons, Dr John Reid, when he went to Seville to watch Celtic in 2003,” he said.

“As ever with the SNP, and as we have seen with ridiculous outbursts from Humza Yousaf and James Dornan in the past, they lose no opportunity to attack Rangers and its fans.

“Murdo was pleased to meet with dozens of Perthshire constituents whilst in Seville, who will be taking a very dim view of Pete Wishart’s ridiculous comments.”

Posting a similar message on twitter minutes earlier, Mr Fraser added, in an apparent reference to Celtic fans: “But maybe it’s one rule for them…”

Mr Reid, a lifelong Celtic fan, was asked to attend the 2003 final as the UK Government’s representative by then-prime minister Tony Blair.

The House of Commons went into recess the day after the match.

COURIER OPINION: Hypocrisy at the heart of Murdo Fraser’s trip to watch Rangers in Seville

