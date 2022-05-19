Work by Angus artist James Watterson Herald goes for £55,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work by Angus artist James Watterson Herald goes for £55,000 at auction

By Graham Brown
May 19 2022, 1.32pm
Arbroath Harbour Dawn by James Herald. Supplied by Bonhams.
Angus artist James Watterson Herald stole the show at a sale of Scottish art in Edinburgh.

Bidding on a selection of works by the Forfar shoemaker’s son soared at the Bonhams auction.

And it saw one Venice scene snapped up for 10 times its pre-sale estimate.

With buyers’ premiums added, 16 Watterson Herald works generated more than £55,000.

A Street Fair by James Watterson Herald sold for more than £12,000. Supplied by Bonhams.
An oil painting by Fife artist Jack Vettriano was another of the sale highlights.

The Waiter and the Wife topped its £20,000-£30,000 estimate to sell for £35,580.

But two other works by the former mining apprentice failed to reach their five-figure valuations.

They included Between Darkness and Dawn, which carried a pre-sale estimate of £50,000-£70,000.

Between Darkness and Dawn by Jack Vettriano. Supplied by Bonhams.
Bonhams Scottish art specialist May Matthews said there was great interest around the Angus artist’s works.

“For us to see such a wonderful collection of Watterson Herald works in the first place was very exciting,” said May.

The collection was a labour of love built up over many years.

“Its owner really had a fantastic eye for what made a Watterson Herald.”

Watterson Herald's Travelling Show is said to depict Buffalo Bill's visit to Arbroath in 1904. Supplied by Bonhams.
The selection made a remarkable start when the 1892 painting Venice gondoliers made £10,200 (including premium) against a pre-sale estimate of £800 – £1,200.

The top Herald lot was A Street Fair, painted in 1906, which sold for £12,750.

And there was keen bidding on two Arbroath scenes which brought a combined total of almost £5,500.

The sale saw strong interest in the auction room, by telephone and online.

After the Service, Arbroath. Supplied by Bonhams.
“There really was something for everyone and we are absolutely thrilled with the result,” added Ms Matthews.

“Venice always has star quality, but local scenes of places like Arbroath also gave the collection strong appeal to many buyers.”

And she revealed fans of the artist will have another chance to bid for his works later this year.

“There will be a part two to the collection coming up in our sale in October,” she added.

“I have always felt Watterson Herald was an under-appreciated artist so it is great to see him getting the interest he deserves for the wonderful quality of his work.”

Early signs of artistic talent

Watterson Herald was born in Forfar in 1859 and went to the old West Burgh School and then Forfar Academy.

By the time he attended Dundee High School art classes, when he was 14, his talent was already shining through in sketches of customers at his father’s town shop.

He spent time in Edinburgh but returned to Angus in 1890.

A Forfar scene by Watterson Herald from the Angus Council collections. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Trademark themes included crowd and street scenes as well as the favoured spot of Arbroath harbour.

The artist died in 1914 and was celebrated in a home town exhibition at The Meffan museum and gallery this year.

Early Vettriano

Although two of the high-value Vettriano paintings failed to sell at the hammer, early works by the artist under his birth name of Jack Hoggan did well.

Fisher Folk topped an estimate of £5,000-7,000 to go for £10,200.

And In the Garden rocketed past its £6,000-£8,000 valuation and sold for £19,125, including premium.

The auction house said it is confident the other Vettriano artworks will find new owners post-sale.

