‘A dark day for democracy’: Labour accused of a ‘stitch-up’ as it takes power at Fife Council By Claire Warrender May 19 2022, 1.34pm Updated: May 19 2022, 2.54pm 1 Councillor Jonny Tepp, second right, led talks for the Lib Dems. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier JOHN ALEXANDER: Grateful, humbled and determined – why the SNP is uniquely placed to deliver for Dundee Who will lead Fife Council? Decision on new administration to go to the vote Lib Dems hold the key as Fife Council coalition talks continue SNP seize Angus Council control after brokering power deal with Carnoustie Independents