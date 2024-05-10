Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm

Ballintaggart will lease the Kenmore village shop from the US company masterminding a £790m redevelopment of Taymouth Castle estate.

By Morag Lindsay
Kenmore village shop, at end of row of pretty whitewashed cottages
Kenmore village shop will reopen within weeks Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The village shop in Kenmore will re-open this summer with one of the best-known names in Perthshire hospitality behind it.

Ballintaggart, which already runs the Grandtully Hotel, as well as a cook school, restaurants and shop, will lease the store from the owners of Taymouth Castle.

It has been closed for renovations since it was bought by Discovery Land Company last year.

The American real estate developer is spearheading a £790 million transformation of the Taymouth Castle estate.

It has also bought a number of other properties in the village, including the Kenmore Hotel.

Taymouth Castle exterior
The Taymouth Castle developers bought the Kenmore shop too.

Grandtully-based Ballintaggart is owned by brothers Chris and Andrew Rowley.

They intend to open the shop in early June, and say they will offer all the essentials – eggs, milk, toothpaste etc – as well as quality produce from local food and drink suppliers.

They announced their plans at a meeting of Kenmore and District Community Council on Thursday evening.

Kenmore shop will stock prime local suppliers

Chris Rowley said: “I’m privileged to have the opportunity to reopen the village shop in Kenmore, and to bring Ballintaggart further up the road and into such a stunning location.

“We’re a proud supporter of Scottish businesses and look forward to offering a wide range of products in the village shop from local suppliers.”

Chris Rowley smiling, arms folded, in Ballintaggart apron
Chris Rowley says Ballintaggart is excited about the move to the shop in Kenmore. Image: Supplied.

He said the range would include Ballintaggart classics – such as its award-winning sourdough – and deli items, along with wines, spirits and everyday village shop essentials.

It will stock items from the likes of Great Glen Charcuterie, Strathearn Cheese, and Wasted Degrees brewery.

The Kenmore village post office will not be re-opening, but the shop will stock stamps and the post box will remain outside.

Bread in basket with Ballintaggart branded paper bag
Ballintaggart produce will be available in the Kenmore village shop from June. Image: Supplied.

Chris added: “With much of our team living locally, we’re excited to expand Ballintaggart and become part of the Kenmore community.”

Return of Kenmore shop and toilets ‘bucking national trend’

Kenmore and District Community Council spokesman Colin Morton said it was great news for the shop and the wider village.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the shop back, and very happy to welcome Ballintaggart to the village,” he said.

“Thanks too to the Taymouth Caste estate for making it happen.”

It comes after the public toilets reopened at Kenmore beach following refurbishments. Again, the works were carried out by the Taymouth Castle developers.

Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council leaning against fence by River Tay in Kenmore
Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council. Image: supplied.

“Kenmore is really bucking the national trend with the shop and toilets reopening,” Colin added.

“They’re both going to be a real boon to the village – for local people and for everyone who comes to visit.”

Taymouth Castle restoration holds promise for Perthshire economy

Discovery Land Company purchased the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2016.

The firm, owned by US tycoon Mike Meldman, has already spent millions on renovating the 19th century castle, which had fallen into disrepair, and the golf course.

Once completed, the castle will feature 23 suites, two restaurants, multiple bars and gym facilities. A spa and equestrian centre are also planned, along with approximately 145 private homes.

Taymouth Castle exterior with people in hi vis jackets outside
Taymouth Castle. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Kenmore Hotel exterior, a whitewashed three storey building with timber balcony outside
The Kenmore Hotel will also reopen to the public following restorations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A new report is predicting the Taymouth Castle estate could boost the Perthshire economy by £390 million in its first 25 years.

The figures are contained in an independent study by Ekos, which emerged this week.

The analysis, commissioned by Discovery Land Company, says the resort could create around 300 jobs – on the estate and elsewhere – boost visitor spending and inject £1.5m a year into the local economy.

However, not everyone has welcomed the project.

The Protect Loch Tay campaign has accused Discovery Land Company of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich”.

Its online petition, opposing further development, has attracted more than 150,000 signatures.

Conversation