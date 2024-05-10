Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm

The village shop in Kenmore will re-open this summer with one of the best-known names in Perthshire hospitality behind it.

Ballintaggart, which already runs the Grandtully Hotel, as well as a cook school, restaurants and shop, will lease the store from the owners of Taymouth Castle.

It has been closed for renovations since it was bought by Discovery Land Company last year.

The American real estate developer is spearheading a £790 million transformation of the Taymouth Castle estate.

It has also bought a number of other properties in the village, including the Kenmore Hotel.

Grandtully-based Ballintaggart is owned by brothers Chris and Andrew Rowley.

They intend to open the shop in early June, and say they will offer all the essentials – eggs, milk, toothpaste etc – as well as quality produce from local food and drink suppliers.

They announced their plans at a meeting of Kenmore and District Community Council on Thursday evening.

Kenmore shop will stock prime local suppliers

Chris Rowley said: “I’m privileged to have the opportunity to reopen the village shop in Kenmore, and to bring Ballintaggart further up the road and into such a stunning location.

“We’re a proud supporter of Scottish businesses and look forward to offering a wide range of products in the village shop from local suppliers.”

He said the range would include Ballintaggart classics – such as its award-winning sourdough – and deli items, along with wines, spirits and everyday village shop essentials.

It will stock items from the likes of Great Glen Charcuterie, Strathearn Cheese, and Wasted Degrees brewery.

The Kenmore village post office will not be re-opening, but the shop will stock stamps and the post box will remain outside.

Chris added: “With much of our team living locally, we’re excited to expand Ballintaggart and become part of the Kenmore community.”

Return of Kenmore shop and toilets ‘bucking national trend’

Kenmore and District Community Council spokesman Colin Morton said it was great news for the shop and the wider village.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have the shop back, and very happy to welcome Ballintaggart to the village,” he said.

“Thanks too to the Taymouth Caste estate for making it happen.”

It comes after the public toilets reopened at Kenmore beach following refurbishments. Again, the works were carried out by the Taymouth Castle developers.

“Kenmore is really bucking the national trend with the shop and toilets reopening,” Colin added.

“They’re both going to be a real boon to the village – for local people and for everyone who comes to visit.”

Taymouth Castle restoration holds promise for Perthshire economy

Discovery Land Company purchased the Taymouth Castle Estate in 2016.

The firm, owned by US tycoon Mike Meldman, has already spent millions on renovating the 19th century castle, which had fallen into disrepair, and the golf course.

Once completed, the castle will feature 23 suites, two restaurants, multiple bars and gym facilities. A spa and equestrian centre are also planned, along with approximately 145 private homes.

A new report is predicting the Taymouth Castle estate could boost the Perthshire economy by £390 million in its first 25 years.

The figures are contained in an independent study by Ekos, which emerged this week.

The analysis, commissioned by Discovery Land Company, says the resort could create around 300 jobs – on the estate and elsewhere – boost visitor spending and inject £1.5m a year into the local economy.

However, not everyone has welcomed the project.

The Protect Loch Tay campaign has accused Discovery Land Company of planning “a private resort for the mega-rich”.

Its online petition, opposing further development, has attracted more than 150,000 signatures.