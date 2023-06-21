More than 3,000 people sign petitions against Fife fire service cuts

More than 3,000 people have signed petitions in protest at the removal of a number of Fife fire engines.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service insists safety will not be compromised when it strips appliances from Methil, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline in September.

The move is aimed at saving £11 million this financial year.

However, the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) fears it will hit response times and put both firefighters and the public in danger.

As of Tuesday evening, an online petition calling for the retention of Methil fire station’s second appliance had attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

A similar call to save the Glenrothes second appliance has 525 signatures.

And more than 500 people are backing a petition to save Kirkcaldy’s height appliance.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have signed the Dunfermline appeal.

The petitions were started by alarmed FBU members.

Claims appliances are needed more than ever

The Methil appeal says the loss of an appliance there is unacceptable.

And it adds: “With a new rail link and new hydrogen plant being built in the area the risk is increasing, not decreasing.

“The second appliance is used to provide cover in the East Neuk and north east Fife when the on call or part time firefighters are unavailable.

“What will we do when this valuable service is gone?”

In Glenrothes, the FBU says: “Now is the time for the local community to make their voice heard.

“With approximately 2,000 houses being built in the Glenrothes area and additional retail and industrial units as well, it’s bizarre to think removing a fire appliance will not lead to additional risk.”

Petitions follow firefighter demonstrations

All four petitions against Fife fire service cuts follow a demonstration by firefighters in Glenrothes almost a fortnight ago.

FBU members armed with flags and whistles staged a noisy protest outside Fife Council’s HQ calling on fire chiefs to reverse the controversial decision.

Dundee firefighters held a separate demonstration last week amid news an appliance will be removed from Kingsway East Station.

And a Dundee petition against that move has been signed more than 1,100 times.

A third protest is planned for Perth today (Wednesday).

Fire service cuts due to £36m in budget savings

In an interview with The Courier last week assistant chief fire officer David Farries attempted to reassure communities with safety concerns.

However, he warned “significant and permanent” change is coming as the fire service seeks to make £36m of budget savings over the next four years.

As well as appliance and firefighter numbers, the Scottish Fife and Rescue Service will look at the future location of fire stations.

Mr Farries said: “Once savings are made for this year, we will turn our attention immediately to a public consultation to gain the views of our communities about what needs to be done.”