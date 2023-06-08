Gas cylinders could have exploded in Methil blaze if cuts had come sooner, firefighter warns

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gas cylinders may have exploded like bombs if a Fife nightclub fire had happened after “devastating” fire service budget cuts.

That was the stark warning from the firefighter in charge at the massive blaze that ripped through the former Maxwell’s club in Methil on May 14.

Fire Brigade Union (FBU) Methil branch secretary Ryan Boyd said he would not have had enough staff to remove the cylinders from a neighbouring business in time to save it if cuts had already been imposed.

The FBU is refusing to accept a decision to withdraw a number of appliances in Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, as well as Dundee and Perth.

The height vehicle will also be removed from Kirkcaldy.

According to the union, the move will lead to the loss of 65 firefighters across Fife.

Referring to the Methil fire, Mr Boyd stated: “The building next door was full of acetylene cylinders.

“Without a second pump in the initial stages I would not have had staff to move them.

“These could have been bombs.

“Without resources, I can’t do my job properly.”

Fife firefighters protest against cuts

Mr Boyd was among dozens of firefighters who blew whistles and waved flags during a protest outside Fife Council’s Glenrothes HQ on Thursday.

They fear the cuts will put communities and firefighters in danger as response times increase.

The demonstration took place as senior fire service managers arrived for a grilling at the hands of concerned councillors.

Fife firefighters making their voices heard as they protest against fire appliance cuts in the region.

The fire service must save £11m this year. pic.twitter.com/1Vez5vwsoU — Claire Warrender (@C_CWarrender) June 8, 2023

Both the FBU and Fife Council have now called for a stop to the plans.

But the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has defended what they insist is a temporary withdrawal of appliances at 10 stations across Scotland from September 4.

The service says the communities and firefighters will not be at increased risk.

And officers maintain the decision has been driven by data compiled over several years.

However, the statistics have yet to be made public.

‘Nobody thinks these appliances are coming back’

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack was sceptical of the data, claiming it could be skewed to prove anything.

He urged the SRFS to think again and added: “It’s terrible they’re using the term mothballed.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who thinks these appliances are coming back.”

Scotland’s deputy assistant chief fire officer Stewart Nicholson insists community safety is the top priority.

And he said: “I believe standards of performance will not be diminished.

“This year alone there is a need to make £11 million of savings.

“We need to make these temporary measures to accommodate that.”

Regarding the loss of Kirkcaldy’s height appliance, Mr Nicholson added: “There is very low demand.

“In the last five years it hasn’t carried out a lifesaving rescue from fire.”