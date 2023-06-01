Fife Council calls on fire chiefs to scrap ‘concerning’ fire engine withdrawal plans

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council is calling on fire chiefs to scrap plans to withdraw a number of the region’s fire engines.

Councillors have backed an urgent motion expressing concern over the move amid fears the people of Fife will be placed at increased risk.

They are now seeking a meeting with Scotland’s chief fire officer Martin Blunden where they will ask him to withdraw the proposal.

It emerged this week the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service plans to mothball one of the two pumps at both Glenrothes and Methil fire stations.

One of the three appliances at Dunfermline will also be removed, along with the height appliance at Kirkcaldy.

The proposal has caused alarm across Fife, and the Fire Brigade Union is “absolutely opposed” to the cuts.

FBU regional chairman Gus Sproul said: “The constituents of the affected communities have now to decide if they want to accept being less safe in their homes.”

Fears over risk to properties and life

The move comes as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) faces £11 million of budget cuts this financial year.

It insists there will be no increased risk to communities as a result.

However, Fife Council leader David Ross said the “budget-driven” proposal had clearly given cause for concern.

He said: “Nobody wants to scaremonger here but clearly with the withdrawal of appliances, there is increased risk to properties and life in Fife.

“I think the issue with it being a temporary withdrawal suggests the need is still there, even if it can’t be afforded in budgetary terms.

“There is a particular concern about the withdrawal of the height appliance at Kirkcaldy given the extension to response times to buildings such as Victoria Hospital and high rise flats at Ravenscraig.

“There are real issues to be answered.”

‘Issue deserves much more scrutiny’

The Labour leader agreed to merge his motion with that of SNP councillors, who called for a senior fire officer to attend a scrutiny committee to allow members to examine the proposals in depth.

Glenrothes SNP member Ross Vettraino said: “I feel this issue deserves much more scrutiny than simply a meeting between the council leader, the chief executive and the chief fire officer.”

The fire service confirmed this week the affected appliances would be withdrawn for a year.

They said the decision follows four years of “robust data-gathering”.

During the “temporary withdrawal” further data work will be done before a decision is made regarding their return.

Niall Miller, station commander for Fife, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, said: “There will be no risk increase to the public or firefighters.”