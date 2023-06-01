Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife

Fife Council calls on fire chiefs to scrap ‘concerning’ fire engine withdrawal plans

Councillors have backed an urgent motion calling for the proposal to be stopped amid safety fears.

By Claire Warrender
Firefighters in action on Kirkcaldy High Street.
Firefighters in action on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson

Fife Council is calling on fire chiefs to scrap plans to withdraw a number of the region’s fire engines.

Councillors have backed an urgent motion expressing concern over the move amid fears the people of Fife will be placed at increased risk.

They are now seeking a meeting with Scotland’s chief fire officer Martin Blunden where they will ask him to withdraw the proposal.

Firefighters tackle a fire at Kitty’s in Kirkcaldy recently. Image: Supplied by Neil Henderson/DC Thomson.

It emerged this week the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service plans to mothball one of the two pumps at both Glenrothes and Methil fire stations.

One of the three appliances at Dunfermline will also be removed, along with the height appliance at Kirkcaldy.

The proposal has caused alarm across Fife, and the Fire Brigade Union is “absolutely opposed” to the cuts.

FBU regional chairman Gus Sproul said: “The constituents of the affected communities have now to decide if they want to accept being less safe in their homes.”

Fears over risk to properties and life

The move comes as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) faces £11 million of budget cuts this financial year.

It insists there will be no increased risk to communities as a result.

However, Fife Council leader David Ross said the “budget-driven”  proposal had clearly given cause for concern.

Fife Council leader David Ross.
Fife Council leader David Ross is opposed to the fire engine withdrawal. Image: Steve Brown /DC Thomson.

He said: “Nobody wants to scaremonger here but clearly with the withdrawal of appliances, there is increased risk to properties and life in Fife.

“I think the issue with it being a temporary withdrawal suggests the need is still there, even if it can’t be afforded in budgetary terms.

“There is a particular concern about the withdrawal of the height appliance at Kirkcaldy given the extension to response times to buildings such as Victoria Hospital and high rise flats at Ravenscraig.

“There are real issues to be answered.”

‘Issue deserves much more scrutiny’

The Labour leader agreed to merge his motion with that of SNP councillors, who called for a senior fire officer to attend a scrutiny committee to allow members to examine the proposals in depth.

Glenrothes SNP member Ross Vettraino said: “I feel this issue deserves much more scrutiny than simply a meeting between the council leader, the chief executive and the chief fire officer.”

Councillor Ross Vettraino.

The fire service confirmed this week the affected appliances would be withdrawn for a year.

They said the decision follows four years of “robust data-gathering”.

During the “temporary withdrawal” further data work will be done before a decision is made regarding their return.

Niall Miller, station commander for Fife, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, said: “There will be no risk increase to the public or firefighters.”

