‘Temporary’ withdrawal of Fife fire engines to last at least a year

A number of fire engines will be removed from Fife communities for at least a year, the fire service has confirmed.

The Courier revealed on Monday that pumps will be withdrawn from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline stations in September.

Methil and Glenrothes will be left with one engine each while Dunfermline will go from three to two.

And the high reach vehicle will be removed from Kirkcaldy.

It has now emerged the impact of the move will be scrutinised during the 12 months to decide if the appliances should be returned.

The public will be consulted if it looks likely to be made permanent.

The news has been met with disbelief in Levenmouth, where several prominent buildings have been destroyed by fire over the last year.

Councillors branded the decision scandalous and raised fears the appliance withdrawal could ultimately lead to fire station closures.

Labour member Tom Adams said: “We all know what temporary means – it’s not coming back.

“The next stage will be looking at stations.

“We have to really look at this now and stop it before it goes any further.”

Levenmouth community ‘sceptical’ over decision

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station commander for Fife, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, Niall Miller, addressed Levenmouth area committee this morning (Wed).

Deliberate fire-setting in the area is at a four-year high, with 258 incidents in 2022-23.

Targets included several derelict buildings, wheelie bins, grass and play equipment.

A focus group has now been formed in a bid to educate young people and reduce fire-raising in the area.

However, Mr Adams said: “Given the number of fires we have had in Levenmouth, how are we going to properly police the area when fire appliances are being taken away?

“I think it’s a scandalous decision.”

Other councillors raised similar concerns and questioned response times.

Lib Dem member Eugene Clarke commented: “It’s fairly obvious the people of Levenmouth, who have experienced several serious fires in recent months, will be a little bit sceptical that the service that’s meant to be looking after them is actually withdrawing the resources available.”

‘No increased risk to public or firefighters’

Mr Miller attempted to quell fears and insisted the decision followed four years of “robust data-gathering”.

He said: “It’s a temporary withdrawal over a 12-month period on the back of a challenging financial situation.

“There will be no risk increase to the public or firefighters.

“At the end of the withdrawal, further work will have been done to look at how we continue efficiency work beyond that point.

“Whether that’s the reintroduction of these appliances, different duty systems, whether it’s looking at how we best serve each individual community, that work is ongoing.

“If there is any permanent change to appliances, or stations themselves, that work needs to come out for consultation.”

Fire engines are being removed from 10 fire stations across Scotland, including four in Fife, one in Dundee and one in Perth.

It comes as the SFRS works to save £11 million by April 2024.