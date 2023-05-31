Beano bosses ‘buzzing’ as iconic Dundee comic stars in Ted Lasso finale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at The Beano are “buzzing” after the iconic Dundee comic featured in the finale of sitcom Ted Lasso.

The award-winning series, created by and starring Jason Sudekis, is streaming on Apple TV.

It follows Sudekis’s character, an American football coach, as he is hired to manage an English Premier League team.

His inexperience in the sport plays a part in the owner’s revenge on her ex-husband.

However, his optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful.

The final episode was released on Wednesday – when The Beano made a cameo appearance.

WARNING: Spoilers for the show will follow

In the show’s finale, Lasso makes the decision to leave England and return home to his son.

Before his flight, Lasso leads his AFC Richmond side to second place in the league, just missing out on title glory.

While on his way to the plane, he picks up a newspaper telling how the club’s owner, Rebecca Welton, has sold her shares to the supporters.

As well as picking up the paper, he collects a copy of the DC Thomson comic from the shelf.

Beano ‘very proud’ to feature in Ted Lasso finale

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, says the show’s creators asked if they could use the comic in the programme.

He said: “When the Ted Lasso team asked us if they could use Beano in the show we were buzzing.

“There’s nothing we love more than a joke with a good heart, so are very proud for fans to spot our special Marcus Rashford issue in the final episode.

“Much like Roy Kent himself, Beano’s here, there and everywhere!”

Earlier this week, another series with Dundee links – HBO drama Succession – came to an end.

Dundee actor Brian Cox, who played patriarch Logan Roy in the show, revealed in an interview that fans turned off after learning of his character’s fate.