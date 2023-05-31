Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee

Beano bosses ‘buzzing’ as iconic Dundee comic stars in Ted Lasso finale

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the hit TV show.

By Ben MacDonald
Ted Lasso drew to a close on Wednesday. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple TV+.

Bosses at The Beano are “buzzing” after the iconic Dundee comic featured in the finale of sitcom Ted Lasso.

The award-winning series, created by and starring Jason Sudekis, is streaming on Apple TV.

It follows Sudekis’s character, an American football coach, as he is hired to manage an English Premier League team.

His inexperience in the sport plays a part in the owner’s revenge on her ex-husband.

However, his optimistic leadership proves unexpectedly successful.

The final episode was released on Wednesday – when The Beano made a cameo appearance.

  • WARNING: Spoilers for the show will follow
The show’s main character picks up a copy of The Beano before his flight. Image: Warner Bros/Apple TV

In the show’s finale, Lasso makes the decision to leave England and return home to his son.

Before his flight, Lasso leads his AFC Richmond side to second place in the league, just missing out on title glory.

While on his way to the plane, he picks up a newspaper telling how the club’s owner, Rebecca Welton, has sold her shares to the supporters.

As well as picking up the paper, he collects a copy of the DC Thomson comic from the shelf.

Beano ‘very proud’ to feature in Ted Lasso finale

Mike Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, says the show’s creators asked if they could use the comic in the programme.

He said: “When the Ted Lasso team asked us if they could use Beano in the show we were buzzing.

“There’s nothing we love more than a joke with a good heart, so are very proud for fans to spot our special Marcus Rashford issue in the final episode.

“Much like Roy Kent himself, Beano’s here, there and everywhere!”

Earlier this week, another series with Dundee links – HBO drama Succession – came to an end.

Dundee actor Brian Cox, who played patriarch Logan Roy in the show, revealed in an interview that fans turned off after learning of his character’s fate.

