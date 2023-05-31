News Ex-King’s horseman jailed for raping women at Fife riding school James Armour, who struck while on leave from military duty in the 1980s, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely. By Grant McCabe May 31 2023, 1.12pm Share Ex-King’s horseman jailed for raping women at Fife riding school Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/4438474/fife-riding-school-rapist/ Copy Link James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]