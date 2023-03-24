Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre

James Christopher Armour, a bombardier in the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was home on periods of leave when he attacked three girl - aged 17 to 19 - at the Dunvegan Equestrian Centre, Newburgh, in the 1980s.

By Tim Bugler
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
University worker convicted of shouting abuse at partner in Perthshire home after she filmed…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Angus junior footballer banned from his local after punching bar staff
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Fife rapist attacked man who 'wound him up' about criminal past
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits 'despicable' crimes…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Drug driver blamed bald tyre for 'erratic' driving on A9 in Perthshire

Most Read

1
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
4
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
James Christopher Armour went on trial at Stirling High Court
Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose

Editor's Picks

Most Commented