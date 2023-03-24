Funnyman Mark Steel to capture Dundee audiences for An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funnyman Mark Steel to capture Dundee audiences for An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning

By Rebecca Baird
Mark Steel is performing in Dundee on March 28.
Mark Steel is performing in Dundee on March 28.

When I phone up How I Got News For You regular Mark Steel, he’s on a Brighton beach being assailed by an “utterly pungent cloud of skunk” – talk about a wake-up call.

“I imagine if I stood here for much longer, I’d be speaking utter gibberish to you,” he laughs.

Although, he admits, gibbering is technically part of his job.

And broadcaster and comedian Steel is excited to be bringing his newest collection of rants and raves to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre next week.

From his stubborn impatience towards technology to the “crazy story” of discovering his father was a millionaire, the comic has a lot on his mind to talk about.

However, An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning with Mark Steel is, he insists, “a normal-length” comedy show – though he admits he does have tendency to talk too much.

“My mate Sean Walsh is a brilliant comic and he gets so angry at me for going on too long,” Steel, 62, jokes. “He’ll say: ‘Why do you do that, why do you inflict that on people?’ But people seem to like it! Nobody ever leaves.

“Maybe that’s because my audience is getting older and it takes quite a while to get out of the seat?”

The quips come thick and fast, and nobody (or place) is safe. In fact, Steel has learned through his acclaimed In Town shows that verbally annihilating people’s hometowns can often be a bit of a crowd-pleaser.

“I’m so rude about the places, but they all cheer: ‘Yay, we live in a s***hole!’” he says good-naturedly. Given his beachfront view, I talk up Dundee’s Waterfront development, and the transformations that have taken place in the city since he last visited almost 10 years ago.

Without missing a beat, Steel scoffs: “A fake beach? Like they have in Paris and places like that?

“So are we hoping for global warming to make that more attractive as time goes on, and people will be sort of sitting out in March in Dundee? A little window of ten years before the Earth perishes when Dundee is a holiday destination?”

Lucy Pattenden, 3, splashing around enjoying the water at Dundee’s Urban Beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Despite his grumping – and he assures me, there will be plenty of it – Steel insists he’s trying to take a sunnier outlook on life during this tour, which will include “a piano and a bit of singing”.

“I’m trying to be positive and say things have got better, which I think they have, compared to the miserable world I was brought up in.

“My parents’ generation were just so, completely lacking in emotion. And that’s not the case now, is it?” he muses.

“We’re all emotional now, you can’t put a picture of a cat on social media without people crying. But that’s got to be better, innit?

“It’s only ten years ago, gay marriage was made legal, and now that seems amazing,” he adds. “So we’re in a much better place. But that doesn’t mean there’s not still lots to complain about!”

Mark Steel will bring An Evening And A Little Bit Of The Morning to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on March 28 202 at 8pm. More information is available from the Dundee Box Office.

