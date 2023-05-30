‘Outrageous’ cuts at Fife fire stations provoke concern over increased response times to hospital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to remove the height vehicle from Kirkcaldy fire station have been branded outrageous amid fears over response times to Victoria Hospital.

It’s claimed a height ladder will take 24 minutes to reach Fife’s main acute hospital from Dunfermline.

Currently, it takes just two minutes from Kirkcaldy’s Dunnikier Road station.

The town’s councillors are strongly opposed to the withdrawal, which they say could put hospital patients and tower block residents at risk.

And they are urging fire chiefs to rethink their entire plan to cut the number of appliances at four of the region’s fire stations from September.

It will see Methil and Glenrothes each lose one of their two appliances.

An appliance will also be removed from Dunfermline, leaving it with two.

And the Kirkcaldy decision means Fife’s only high reach vehicle will be based in Dunfermline.

Fife Council leader David Ross said: “It’s outrageous. We’ll certainly be in close contact with the fire service to discuss our concerns.”

Meanwhile, Fife MSPs have also expressed deep concern and are calling for explanations.

Urgent motion on Fife fire station cuts

The shock announcement comes as the fire service strives to save £11 million this financial year.

Assistant chief fire officer David Farries says the move is temporary and will deliver value for money while maintaining operational resilience.

However, Mr Ross plans to table an urgent motion on the issue to the council’s cabinet committee on Thursday.

He said: “The council has serious concerns about these proposals.

“I don’t want to scaremonger but I’m being told that if they withdraw the height appliance from Kirkcaldy, it will go from a two minute response to the hospital or Ravenscraig flats to 24 minutes.

“I understand in the recent refurbishment of the flats we put in safety doors which should last an hour in the event of a fire.

“However, there are private owners who may not have that.”

Fire service responsible for resource allocation

SNP MSPs Jenny Gilruth and David Torrance are both now calling for answers from the SFRS on the matter.

Ms Gilruth, whose constituency covers Glenrothes and Leven, said the fire service was responsible for the allocation of resources across Scotland.

She added: “I’m deeply concerned they appear to be proposing to reduce the number of fire appliances in the local area.

“People will recall the events of the last year, including the fire at the Lundin Links Hotel and the fires on Leven High Street.

“I’m not clear why the current proposal is a temporary one.

“I have therefore written to the chief executive seeking urgent clarification and an update for elected members, which has not yet been provided by the SFRS.”

Mr Torrance, whose constituency covers Kirkcaldy and Methil, hopes the fire service will reconsider its decision.

And he said it was deeply concerning two fire stations in his area were affected considering recent bouts of fire-raising in the area.

Mr Torrance also shares the fears over the increased height ladder response time to tower blocks in Kirkcaldy.

“This is simply unacceptable as these precious minutes saved means life or death for people who may need immediate assistance,” he said.

Scottish Government response to fire service cuts

Ten fire stations across Scotland will see appliances temporarily withdrawn in September.

As well as the four Fife bases, they include Dundee, Perth, Glasgow, Greenock and Hamilton.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said the fire service budget had increased by £14.4m this year,

And they added: “Operational decisions on the allocation of resources are a matter for the SFRS board and chief officer.

“These changes are temporary and are prioritised in a manner that minimises community risk.

“It is right that SFRS continues to review its operations to ensure it is effective and delivering value for money.

“Decisions on how SFRS spends its budget is a matter for the SFRS Board.”