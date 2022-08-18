VIDEO: Blaze at Fife’s Lundin Links Hotel ravaged listed building for 17 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

VIDEO: Blaze at Fife’s Lundin Links Hotel ravaged listed building for 17 hours

By Amie Flett
August 18 2022, 9.44pm Updated: August 19 2022, 2.10pm

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Scoonie Cemetery in Leven. Image: Google.
Hunt for vandals who damaged and stole from from Fife cemetery
The fire ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Lundin Links Hotel dubbed 'disaster waiting to happen' as fire destroys building
0
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Mark McConnell. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 19/08/2022
Controlling Fife abuser poured coffee on girlfriend and banned her from wearing skirts
The McPhees were jailed at the high court in Edinburgh
Fife sex predator jailed for attack on sleeping woman
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Outcry over Tayside's new period poverty officer and this week's other big stories…
Sean Dillon and Fiona Corps want work to start soon. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Colinsburgh traffic lights: Months of delays to end as date announced for bridge repair…
0

More from The Courier

Jack Ross doesn't foresee a frantic finale to the transfer window
Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes
0
Murray Davidson is sent off against Hibs.
Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone…
0
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks
The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed.
Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes
A coastguard helicopter has been called to St Andrews.
Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0