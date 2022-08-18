St Johnstone striker search likely to go into last week of the transfer window, Callum Davidson admits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted there’s a strong chance he won’t be able to recruit a new striker until the last week of the transfer window.

With Chris Kane injured, Theo Bair and Stevie May have been his only options in League Cup group matches and early Premiership fixtures.

The market has gone pretty quiet but Davidson expects it to spark into life again as the end of August approaches, as is traditionally the case.

“I think so,” said the Perth boss when asked if it’s likely it will be the final week of the summer window before the last piece of his squad jigsaw falls into place.

“We all aim really high and want to get the best striker in that we can.

“Good strikers are hard to come by and you do need to be patient, see who becomes available and try to be in the right place at the right time.

“I need to make sure anybody who comes in makes the team better.”

It’s good to talk

Davidson added: “This is the time when everybody is evaluating their squad after pre-season and a few games.

“You have to keep talking to people to make sure when things change you can do something.

“I am quite happy with the squad just now and it’s about adding that extra bit of quality if we can.”