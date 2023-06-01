Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone striker John Robertson, who played for Perth club at just 16, signs for Linfield

The 21-year-old has revived his career with Edinburgh City.

By Eric Nicolson
John Robertson in St Johnstone colours.
John Robertson in St Johnstone colours. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone striker, John Robertson, has signed for Linfield.

The 21-year-old, who scored 16 goals for Edinburgh City last season, agreed a two-year contract with the Belfast club.

One of the men he’ll be replacing is Eetu Vertainen, recently released by Saints after a second loan spell with Linfield.

There were high hopes for Robertson at McDiarmid Park after he made his Perth debut as a 16-year-old at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Twice he came off the bench in the final few minutes – against Dundee, then Partick Thistle – to play alongside current boss, Steven MacLean.

He was loaned out to Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic and between those spells there were a few first team appearances under Callum Davidson at the start of the 2020/21 cup double season.

Robertson left McDiarmid the following summer, with his career taking off in his home city, first in League Two and then League One.

Linfield boss, David Healy, said: “He’s an exciting player who, as soon as he came to our attention, we’ve kept a close eye on over recent months.

“We’ve been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad and increase our striking options for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns.”

