Former St Johnstone striker John Robertson, who played for Perth club at just 16, signs for Linfield

Former St Johnstone striker, John Robertson, has signed for Linfield.

The 21-year-old, who scored 16 goals for Edinburgh City last season, agreed a two-year contract with the Belfast club.

One of the men he’ll be replacing is Eetu Vertainen, recently released by Saints after a second loan spell with Linfield.

There were high hopes for Robertson at McDiarmid Park after he made his Perth debut as a 16-year-old at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Twice he came off the bench in the final few minutes – against Dundee, then Partick Thistle – to play alongside current boss, Steven MacLean.

At 16 yrs 7 mths & 26 days John Robertson last weekend was a month shy of Ally McCoist's 16 yrs 6 mths & 14 days for 1st team debut but McCoist's was at a lower level (old First Division). Youngest still looks to be legendary goalkeeper Sandy McLaren at 16 yrs 4 mths and 5 days pic.twitter.com/W0qRekUAmt — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) April 26, 2018

He was loaned out to Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic and between those spells there were a few first team appearances under Callum Davidson at the start of the 2020/21 cup double season.

Robertson left McDiarmid the following summer, with his career taking off in his home city, first in League Two and then League One.

Linfield boss, David Healy, said: “He’s an exciting player who, as soon as he came to our attention, we’ve kept a close eye on over recent months.

“We’ve been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad and increase our striking options for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns.”