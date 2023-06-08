Car strikes barrier on A90 near Dundee following two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car struck a barrier on the A90 near Dundee this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the busy road at around 1:30pm this afternoon,

A photo shared by an eyewitness shows a car having struck a barrier near a BP garage.

It is not known if anyone was injured following the collision.

Officers remained at the scene until 3pm when the road re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Thursday, 8 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 eastbound near Dundee.”