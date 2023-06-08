Dundee Car strikes barrier on A90 near Dundee following two-vehicle crash The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Thursday. By Chloe Burrell June 8 2023, 3.37pm Share Car strikes barrier on A90 near Dundee following two-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4461820/a90-dundee-crash-delays/ Copy Link Police were called to two-vehicle crash on the A90 on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A car struck a barrier on the A90 near Dundee this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Police were called to the busy road at around 1:30pm this afternoon, A photo shared by an eyewitness shows a car having struck a barrier near a BP garage. It is not known if anyone was injured following the collision. Officers remained at the scene until 3pm when the road re-opened. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Thursday, 8 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 eastbound near Dundee.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close