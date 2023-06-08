Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Car strikes barrier on A90 near Dundee following two-vehicle crash

The incident took place at around 1.30pm on Thursday.

By Chloe Burrell
A car following a collision on the A90 on Thursday.
Police were called to two-vehicle crash on the A90 on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson

A car struck a barrier on the A90 near Dundee this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the busy road at around 1:30pm this afternoon,

A photo shared by an eyewitness shows a car having struck a barrier near a BP garage.

It is not known if anyone was injured following the collision.

Officers remained at the scene until 3pm when the road re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Thursday, 8 June, 2023, police were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on the A90 eastbound near Dundee.”

