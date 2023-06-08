Temperatures to soar to 21C in Fife as wildfire warning issued

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office forecasters are predicting a warm weekend for locals across Tayside and Fife.

Temperatures will soar in some parts of the region, with temperatures in Dunfermline set to hit a high of 18°C on Saturday and 21°C on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Fife, including St Andrews, warm weather will see the mercury hit 15°C on Saturday and 16°C on Sunday.

Perthshire is also set for sunshine, with temperatures in Perth reaching 18°C on Saturday and 20°C on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the mercury in Crieff is expected to hit 19°C on Saturday and 21°C on Sunday.

Dundee will be a little cooler, experiencing temperatures of 15°C on Saturday and 16°C on Sunday.

It comes after a mini heatwave was felt across Courier country last week, with temperatures reaching 23°C in some areas.

Amid the warm and dry conditions, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a “very high” warning of wildfires.

‘Much sunshine’ – fine Tayside and Fife weather forecast

The warning has been put in place until Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire in the Campsie Fells near Fintry had spread to a front of almost five miles.

A Met Office forecaster told The Courier that the good weather is expected to last until at least next Wednesday.

Oliver Claydon said: “Thursday and Friday will see cloudier and cooler temperatures because of the wind from the North Sea, but it will warm up for the weekend.

“There will be some cloud across Tayside and Fife on Saturday night but not as much much or as widespread.

“The clouds are keeping the temperatures capped a little bit.

“By Monday, we will see a slight reorientation of the wind, which means less cloud and the temperatures will rise to the high teens with much sunshine.

“This should last through to Wednesday”.