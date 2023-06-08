Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee confirm signing of Charlie Reilly as former Albion Rovers star says he ‘can’t wait to get started’

The 21-year-old lit up League Two last season and becomes the Dark Blues' third summer signing.

By George Cran
Charlie Reilly won PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee have confirmed the capture of former Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly on a two-year contract.

Courier Sport revealed the deal had been done back in April but the wait for Rovers to complete their season and the Dark Blues changing manager delayed any announcement.

Despite finishing bottom of League Two, the former Hamilton and Partick Thistle kid made plenty of headlines last season.

Goals and assists aplenty, Reilly finished the season rubbing shoulders with the best young talent at Rangers and Celtic after being nominated for the PFA’s Young Player of the Year.

Charlie Reilly takes on Spartans as an Albion Rovers player.
New Dundee player Charlie Reilly in action for Albion Rovers against Spartans. Image: SNS.

The Gers’ Malik Tillman would win the award but Reilly would pick up the League Two Player of the Year gong.

Though the Wee Rovers suffered the agony of relegation from the SPFL, the 21-year-old finished the season as the fourth-tier’s second-top scorer with 22 goals.

He also picked up 14 assists, the third best in the division.

In all competitions, Reilly managed 24 goals in 43 matches across the campaign.

‘Belief’

His stellar form made Dundee take notice and they invited the youngster to train with them in combination with his part-time training with Albion in the second half of last season.

Reilly said on the club website: “I am delighted to get it over the line, it’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club felt right for me, I’ve been in training for a long time and the boys were good with me and it just felt right.

“I’ve had good conversations with the gaffer and he’s shown belief in me, he knows what I can do. I’m really excited to work with him and to get started.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty added: “I am really excited to work with Charlie. I have worked with Charlie previously and have seen him in action.

“I know I’m getting a player with talent, and an eye for goal but I know I’m getting a player with the right attitude.

“He’s committed to the club, moving up to the area which is a big thing for me.

“I think he’s a player when the Dundee fans see him in full flow they will really enjoy watching him.”

Read a Courier Sport profile on Reilly HERE.

