Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly ‘over the moon’ to be nominated alongside Celtic and Rangers stars for PFA Young Player of the Year

Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after a stellar season.

Albion Rovers may have finished bottom of the entire SPFL but Reilly’s performances in League Two have grabbed headlines.

He has scored 24 times in 41 appearances this season and has laid on 14 league goals for his Wee Rovers team-mates.

And prompted Dundee to make the move to snap up the talented youngster on a pre-contract.

The 21-year-old has been so impressive that his fellow pros have voted in their droves for him to lift the Young Player of the Year award.

Reilly told PFA Scotland: “It’s good. It’s good other people are seeing what I’ve done this year and people are recognising the numbers and stuff I’ve got.

“I can’t thank people enough for voting for me. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

He added in an interview with Sky Sports: “I want to end the season on a high.

“I think everybody knows I’ll be leaving at the end of the season so if I can help keep Albion Rovers where they belong, in the SPFL, I’d be over the moon with that.”

Stiff competition

However, he has some stiff competition for the gong – the other three nominees ply their trade for the Old Firm.

Celtic’s Liel Abada is joined by team-mate Matt O’Riley just days after their helped the Hoops wrap up the Premiership title.

Young Player of the Year Nominees @charliereilly_1, @mattoriley8 and Liel Abada ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7iDdFPoJre — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 10, 2023

And making up the final four is Rangers’ Malik Tillman, the American midfielder on-loan from Bayern Munich.

All four are still in action this season with the Old Firm playing out their campaign in the top-flight.

Albion Rovers, meanwhile, are battling to stay in the SPFL as they take on Spartans in a play-off this weekend.

The first leg takes place on Saturday at Ainslie Park before Rovers host the second leg in Coatbridge on Saturday, May 20.