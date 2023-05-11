Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly ‘over the moon’ to be nominated alongside Celtic and Rangers stars for PFA Young Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly ‘over the moon’ to be nominated alongside Celtic and Rangers stars for PFA Young Player of the Year

The 21-year-old's performances for Albion Rovers this season have been recognised by his fellow players.

By George Cran
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Charlie Reilly is set to join Dundee this summer. Image: SNS.

Dundee-bound Charlie Reilly has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year after a stellar season.

Albion Rovers may have finished bottom of the entire SPFL but Reilly’s performances in League Two have grabbed headlines.

He has scored 24 times in 41 appearances this season and has laid on 14 league goals for his Wee Rovers team-mates.

And prompted Dundee to make the move to snap up the talented youngster on a pre-contract.

The 21-year-old has been so impressive that his fellow pros have voted in their droves for him to lift the Young Player of the Year award.

Reilly told PFA Scotland: “It’s good. It’s good other people are seeing what I’ve done this year and people are recognising the numbers and stuff I’ve got.

“I can’t thank people enough for voting for me. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

He added in an interview with Sky Sports: “I want to end the season on a high.

“I think everybody knows I’ll be leaving at the end of the season so if I can help keep Albion Rovers where they belong, in the SPFL, I’d be over the moon with that.”

Stiff competition

However, he has some stiff competition for the gong – the other three nominees ply their trade for the Old Firm.

Celtic’s Liel Abada is joined by team-mate Matt O’Riley just days after their helped the Hoops wrap up the Premiership title.

And making up the final four is Rangers’ Malik Tillman, the American midfielder on-loan from Bayern Munich.

All four are still in action this season with the Old Firm playing out their campaign in the top-flight.

Albion Rovers, meanwhile, are battling to stay in the SPFL as they take on Spartans in a play-off this weekend.

The first leg takes place on Saturday at Ainslie Park before Rovers host the second leg in Coatbridge on Saturday, May 20.

