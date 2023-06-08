Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife homecare business named best in Scotland

The firm was commended for its "exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding care services" to its clients. 

By Gavin Harper
Some of the Oran Homecare office team. Image: Oran Homecare.
Some of the Oran Homecare office team. Image: Oran Homecare.

A Fife homecare provider has been voted the best in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Oran Homecare, which operates from Dalgety Bay, won the 2023 Scottish Care Provider of the Year award at Scottish Care’s National Care at Home & Housing Support Awards 2023.

It fought off competition from national care giants to take the top prize.

The firm was commended for its “exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding care services” to its clients.

Audrey Mcfarlane, company director, said: “People are at the heart of everything we do.

“Feeling valued, respected, and encouraged to contribute brings out the best in everyone. These principles provide a framework for our policies, procedures, and most importantly our care practices.”

Oran Homecare staff at work.. Image: Oran Homecare.

Ms Mcfarlane said the award was down to the hard work of the staff.

Oran Homecare has branches in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Edinburgh.

It provides a range of services from specialist dementia care and 24-hour care for people with complex needs, to social visits

She added: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all our care team and management staff.

“This award is recognition of their incredible professionalism, hard work and dedication over the last few years.”

Oran Homecare said it hopes its success inspires other small care companies in the future.

It was not the only Fife firm to win at the awards, held in Glasgow.

Eidyn Care recently announced plans to expand to St Andrews and create up to 40 jobs.

David Lawrie, who works for Eidyn Care in Edinburgh, was awarded the outstanding achievement award.

