Fife homecare business named best in Scotland

A Fife homecare provider has been voted the best in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Oran Homecare, which operates from Dalgety Bay, won the 2023 Scottish Care Provider of the Year award at Scottish Care’s National Care at Home & Housing Support Awards 2023.

It fought off competition from national care giants to take the top prize.

The firm was commended for its “exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding care services” to its clients.

Audrey Mcfarlane, company director, said: “People are at the heart of everything we do.

“Feeling valued, respected, and encouraged to contribute brings out the best in everyone. These principles provide a framework for our policies, procedures, and most importantly our care practices.”

Ms Mcfarlane said the award was down to the hard work of the staff.

Oran Homecare has branches in Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Edinburgh.

It provides a range of services from specialist dementia care and 24-hour care for people with complex needs, to social visits

She added: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all our care team and management staff.

“This award is recognition of their incredible professionalism, hard work and dedication over the last few years.”

Oran Homecare said it hopes its success inspires other small care companies in the future.

It was not the only Fife firm to win at the awards, held in Glasgow.

Eidyn Care recently announced plans to expand to St Andrews and create up to 40 jobs.

David Lawrie, who works for Eidyn Care in Edinburgh, was awarded the outstanding achievement award.