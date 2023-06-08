Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ross Campbell urges Viaplay to consider Angus derby live TV clash as he gets set for family reunion in Montrose-Arbroath match

Montrose assistant Campbell will square up to his dad Dick and uncle Ian as Arbroath meet their Angus rivals for the first time competitively since 2019.

By Ewan Smith
Dick Campbell and his son Ross will face each other on the touchlines as Arbroath take on Montrose. Image: SNS

Ross Campbell has called on Viaplay bosses to ‘think out of the box’ and show the Arbroath-Montrose Angus derby live on TV.

Local rivals Arbroath and Montrose will face each other for the first time in a competitive match in over four years after they were drawn together in Group H of the Viaplay Cup.

Tournament organisers now revising the fixture schedule for next month’s matches based on TV picks.

And Montrose assistant Campbell would love them to plump for an Angus derby.

The game is sure to capture the imagination of the fans with the potential to attract 3,000-plus.

It will also pitch brothers Ross and Iain – first team coach at Montrose – against their dad Dick and uncle Ian on the sidelines.

Brothers Iain and Ross Campbell with their dad Dick pose with the Scottish Cup in 2013. Image: SNS

“I’d love Viaplay to think totally out of the box on this,” said Campbell.

“It would be amazing if they picked up on our game with Arbroath for live TV coverage. Why not?

“The Angus derbies are really special games and this one offers something quite unique.

“Angus is a brilliant part of the world and the people love their football there.

“They are proud of their clubs and respect their neighbours.

“I even had some Montrose fans texting me last season saying they hoped Arbroath were going to stay up.

“But there’s also the rivalry and it will be great to face each other competitively again.

Iain Campbell faced Steven Doris the last time Arbroath and Montrose met in 2019. Image: SNS

“It’s a fantastic draw. With Forfar in there too we’ve got a mini-Angus cup in the middle of our group.

“There’s also the family element for us. It will be great to see my dad and Pink (Ian Campbell) at the game.

“I’d say we’ll be in opposite dugouts but my dad likes to sit in the stand these days.

“He’ll probably warn me to watch my language before the game and I’ll tell him to mind his ps & qs!”

Angus derbies used to be a regular occurrence with the sides flirting between League One and League Two.

All four teams were in the same league in 2018/19.

But after Arbroath gained promotion to the Championship and Forfar and Brechin City were subsequently relegated to League Two and the Highland League the sides have been kept apart.

Ironically, Arbroath and Montrose are also due to meet on July 1st for Ricky Little’s testimonial.

Campbell added: “That was terrific for Angus football.

“There was a derby on every week. It was good for the locals but not so great for my mileage as a Fifer!

“But these games capture the imagination. The St Mirren one would be great too and if we go to Paisley it will be my first time in their new stadium.

“Cowdenbeath’s the closest game I could get to my house so it’s almost the perfect draw.

“There’s also the competitive edge. If you can get through the groups you can make a wee bit of money as the likes of Annan have seen in recent years.”

