New St Andrews homecare business will create 40 jobs

A care at home business set up by a husband and wife team is expanding to St Andrews, creating up to 40 new jobs.

Eidyn Care was launched by Andrew and Rebecca McLennan in 2017.

It was while working as a nurse at St Columba’s Hospice in Edinburgh that Rebecca realised there was a need for a service delivering quality care at home.

Andrew, meanwhile, has run his own IT business consultancy for several years. They decided to combine their skills and launched the business.

Eidyn Care’s expansion into St Andrews

Now they are expanding the Edinburgh-based business into St Andrews.

Andrew said: “Our mission is to provide exceptional care that enables our clients to live independently in their own homes for as long as possible.

“We’re looking to support elderly people that are looking for more specialist care, that is what we pride ourselves in.

“We are excited to bring our expertise and experience to the St Andrews area and look forward to supporting the community there.”

The firm already has a presence in Fife, having acquired ACS Care at Home last year. It covers Dunfermline to Rosyth and Kirkcaldy.

“We’re seeing a lot of unmet demand from places like St Andrews and Leven,” Andrew added.

“We’re hoping to grow into those areas.”

Eidyn Care will focus on providing homecare for elderly and vulnerable people. Its services range from personal care to meal preparation and companionship. It also offers palliative care.

Fife care firm creating jobs despite recruitment challenges

The Fife expansion will also mean the creation of up to 20 new jobs immediately, but that could double in the long-term.

The firm currently employs about 110 staff, with more than half based in Fife.

The company is looking for individuals with a passion for caring for others who are interested in joining a supportive and compassionate team.

Andrew said recruiting has been a “horrendous” challenge.

However, he hopes the firm will be able to begin work in St Andrews before the end of June.

He added: “It has been really difficult for us.

“In Fife we’ve increased our rates so that attracts people if we’re competing against the likes of Marks and Spencer, Lidl and others.

“It all comes down to cost. There’s not enough funding in social care.

“We try and provide a good wage so we can attract people from other industries.”