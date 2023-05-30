Temperatures to hit 23°C in Tayside – but will it last?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals across Tayside could be set to enjoy temperatures of up to 23°C this week.

As Courier Country basks in yet another day of sunshine, with people spotted sunbathing in Dundee, forecasters say that the warm weather is due to last a little longer.

The Met Office has predicted that the region can expect to see prolonged sunny spells from Wednesday until Saturday, although it may cloud over in the evenings and feel cooler near the coasts.

It comes after revellers at Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee enjoyed temperatures of up to 18°C.

But it doesn’t look like the hot weather is here to stay.

Where will temperatures reach 23°C?

On Wednesday, in Perthshire’s Kinloch Rannoch, temperatures could reach highs of 23°C.

On the same day, in Perth, mercury will soar to 20°C, and in Dundee, it will reach up to 14°C.

Meanwhile in Arbroath, temperatures are expected to hit 12°C.

Over in Crieff, temperatures could rise to 21°C, and in Dunfermline, they could reach 17°C.

Mercury is also expected to hit 14°C in St Andrews, and 13°C in Kirkcaldy.

Is the hot weather in Tayside and Fife set to last?

Unfortunately, the sunshine in Tayside and Fife is not predicted to last beyond this weekend.

The Met Office says that from Sunday, for 10 days, low cloud is likely on most days across the region, while patchy drizzle is also expected along the coasts.

Into the second half of June, there is an increased risk of rain or showers across the areas, as well as reduced temperatures at times.