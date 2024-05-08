Fife repeat sex offender sent ‘hideous’ messages to ’14-year-old girls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife repeat sex offender sent ‘hideous’ messages to ’14-year-old girls’

William Scott from Glenrothes was caught by paedophile hunters again.

By Jamie McKenzie
William (Billy) Scott
William Scott is confronted by paedophile hunters in 2018. He has been caught again.

A repeat Fife sex offender sent “hideous” messages and sick images to people he thought were 14-year-old girls.

During the exchanges, William Scott told one of the decoys – adults pretending to be children – he would meet her in Glenrothes and “bring her back” to his flat for sex.

The 51-year-old appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to plead guilty to two charges of attempting to communicate indecently with a child and one of attempting to cause them to look at a sexual image.

Scott’s offending took place between November 15 and 19 last year at his then-home in Elgin Drive, Glenrothes and elsewhere.

Sexual chats

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid told the court an adult member of an organisation called Protecting Kids Scotland had been posing as a 14-year-old girl called Tiffany and speaking to Scott on Whatsapp and the dating app Mingle.

The court heard numerous examples of Scott’s extreme sexual chat, which included asking the “girl” to perform a sex act with a candle.

Scott also asked to meet the decoy at the shopping centre in Glenrothes.

William Scott
Scott during his 2018 confrontation with paedophile hunters.

He said he would meet her in town then “get her in a taxi and bring her back to his flat” before stating explicitly how he would have sex with her.

The court heard Scott also engaged in sexual chat with a second decoy called Maz on Mingle and WhatsApp.

The court heard these messages contained explicit pornographic videos and images, including an image of an erect penis which he said was his.

He also asked the decoys if he could show them cartoon videos of girls involved in sexual acts.

Confrontation

On November 19 last year, members of the paedophile hunter group went to Scott’s home to confront him.

The fiscal depute said Scott made admissions about the sexual communications and stated he was “fed up looking for adults as they were scamming him”.

The conversation was livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page and police were contacted.

The court heard Scott was convicted in 2018 for similar offences.

Bill Scott paedo hunter confrontation
Billy Scott was confronted by a group at his home in Kirkcaldy in 2018.

He is already on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

He has previously received custodial sentences, including at High Court level.

Defence lawyer David Bell said: “He (Scott) tells me he was going through a mental health breakdown at that time.”

Mr Bell said Scott only has one previous conviction involving contact with a child from when he was 16.

‘Hideous’ language

Sheriff James Williamson described Scott’s record as “worrying” and said: “The language used by you is hideous, when considering it’s directly towards what you think are children.”

He also highlighted Scott will be subject to scrutiny and control in the community, with licence conditions after his release.

The sheriff jailed him for two years, backdated to November 20 last year, and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for another 10 years.

